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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: India will aim to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the second match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). India are unlikely to make major changes to a winning combination, but the question remains whether young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get his opportunity to make his debut on Indian soil. Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I as of Thursday (Oct 8).

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here's India's Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match
IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here's India's Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 18:01 IST

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: India will aim to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the second match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). Shreyas Iyer’s team made a dominant start to the series with an eight-wicket victory in Lucknow, with the captain scoring a sensational unbeaten century. India are unlikely to make major changes to a winning combination, but the question remains whether young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get his opportunity to make his debut on Indian soil. Here is India’s predicted playing XI for the second T20I as of Thursday (Oct 8).

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan

India are expected to retain Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. Abhishek and Samson were dismissed cheaply in the opening T20I, while Kishan played a supporting role alongside Shreyas Iyer during the successful chase.

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With no injury concerns reported among the top-order batters, the trio are likely to receive another opportunity in Ranchi. Samson, in particular, will be under some pressure to make an impact after failing to score heavily in the series opener.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel

Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead India after producing a match-winning performance in Lucknow. The captain smashed his maiden T20I century, remaining unbeaten on 102 off 43 balls to guide India to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Iyer is expected to be followed by Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, with both batters offering power and depth in the middle overs. Naman Dhir should also retain his place after an impressive international debut. The all-rounder picked up three wickets in the first T20I and provides India with an additional bowling option.

Axar Patel is likely to continue at No. 8 and remain one of India’s key spin-bowling options. The left-arm spinner also claimed two wickets in the opening match and adds further depth to the lower order.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead India’s pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the series opener. Young pacer Mayank Yadav is also likely to retain his place as the second specialist fast bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav completes the predicted bowling attack. The wrist-spinner picked up a wicket in Lucknow and could once again be an important weapon in the middle overs, particularly if the Ranchi pitch provides assistance to spin.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut in Ranchi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains one of the most exciting names in India’s squad, but the teenager may have to wait for his T20I debut on home soil. With India having won the opening match convincingly, the team management could prefer to retain the same combination rather than make an unnecessary change.

If India decide to rotate the squad or provide Sooryavanshi with an opportunity, the Ranchi T20I could mark his much-anticipated debut in front of an Indian crowd. However, based on the team’s strong performance in Lucknow, retaining the winning XI appears to be the more likely option.

India Predicted Playing XI for IND vs WI 2nd T20I

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

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IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match
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IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match

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IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match
IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match
IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match
IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match
IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match

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