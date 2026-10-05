IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Both Team India and West Indies have been heavily sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rate in the third and final ODI on October 3, Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the sanctions on October 5, Monday.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: How much have Team India and West Indies been fined for slow over-rate in the final match of the series?

While Team India were found to be four overs short of the required over-rate, the Caribbeans were a couple bereft when the time allowances came into consideration. Hence, the Men in Blue have copped a 20 per cent fine, while Shai Hope’s men have faced 10 per cent. Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the requisite actions. There was no need of any formal hearing, given both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions. on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge. Following the match, while speaking to Cricbuzz, ex-Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik lamented taking nine hours for an ODI to finish as eight should be the maximum.

“Yes, it’s nine hours, and I do feel that it is a bit long. I do think ICC and everyone involved should clamp down on why does it take for a 50-over game to go 9 hours. Ideally, it should be 7 hours with a break in between as well. Even if you extend it to 8 hours, it is okay.”

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: West Indies pull off record run-chase in New Chandigarh

With the venue hosting its first-ever men’s ODI, the home side did not get the rub of the green as the West Indies registered a historic triumph. With the tourists’ bowling unit proving to be toothless in the first two games, headlined by the Men in Blue chasing down 406 in the second game and dew making life tougher for bowlers, it was turn for Team India to taste that struggle.

KL Rahul (129*), Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (59) did well to take India to 351 in 50 overs but Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162 helped the Caribbeans scale their highest-ever run-chase in an ODI. The two sides will now face one another in a five-game T20I series.