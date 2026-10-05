LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

Both Team India and West Indies have been heavily sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rate in the third and final ODI on October 3, Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 15:00 IST

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Both Team India and West Indies have been heavily sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rate in the third and final ODI on October 3, Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the sanctions on October 5, Monday.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: How much have Team India and West Indies been fined for slow over-rate in the final match of the series?

While Team India were found to be four overs short of the required over-rate, the Caribbeans were a couple bereft when the time allowances came into consideration. Hence, the Men in Blue have copped a 20 per cent fine, while Shai Hope’s men have faced 10 per cent. Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the requisite actions. There was no need of any formal hearing, given both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions. on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge. Following the match, while speaking to Cricbuzz, ex-Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik lamented taking nine hours for an ODI to finish as eight should be the maximum.

You Might Be Interested In

“Yes, it’s nine hours, and I do feel that it is a bit long. I do think ICC and everyone involved should clamp down on why does it take for a 50-over game to go 9 hours. Ideally, it should be 7 hours with a break in between as well. Even if you extend it to 8 hours, it is okay.”

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: West Indies pull off record run-chase in New Chandigarh

With the venue hosting its first-ever men’s ODI, the home side did not get the rub of the green as the West Indies registered a historic triumph. With the tourists’ bowling unit proving to be toothless in the first two games, headlined by the Men in Blue chasing down 406 in the second game and dew making life tougher for bowlers, it was turn for Team India to taste that struggle.

KL Rahul (129*), Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (59) did well to take India to 351 in 50 overs but Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162 helped the Caribbeans scale their highest-ever run-chase in an ODI. The two sides will now face one another in a five-game T20I series.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh
Tags: ind vs witeam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Suryakumar Yadav Eyeing Team India Return? T20 World Cup Winning Captain Makes Huge Move in Domestic Circuit

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

WATCH VIDEO: “You Have To Wait” — Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Patient For His Chance

IND-A vs AUS-A: Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces Hardik Pandya In India A One-Day Squad To Face Australia A

In Pics: Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin, Here’s All You Need to Know Date, Time And More

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Rewa Doctors Assault Injured Patient After Accusing Him Of Acting, Guards Drag Him By Hair; He Was Hurt In Land Dispute

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

In Pics: Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin, Here’s All You Need to Know Date, Time And More

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 India Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana Among 7 IPL Stars

IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continue To Open? Arshdeep Singh And Kuldeep Yadav To Return — Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh
IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh
IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh
IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh
IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

QUICK LINKS