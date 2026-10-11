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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably

Ahead of the third T20I between Team India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, Sunday, Abhishek Sharma had an eye on a massive record previously held by Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 19:59 IST

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Ahead of the third T20I between Team India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, Sunday, Abhishek Sharma had an eye on a massive record previously held by Suryakumar Yadav. The left-handed batter surpassed it comfortably on Sunday, becoming the quickest batter to 2000 T20I runs in terms of balls.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: How many deliveries did Abhishek Sharma need to complete 2000 runs in the format?

Abhishek, one of the most explosive T20I batters ever produced, went on to complete 2000 runs in the format off only 1024 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar needed 1164 to reach the milestone. The SunRisers Hyderabad had also completed his half-century off only 18 deliveries.

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West Indies yet again won the toss and opted to field first in Indore. Below is the playing XI of both sides.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Shamar Springer gets Abhishek Sharma as West Indies try to claw their way back into the contest

Meanwhile, Shamar Springer has got the better of Abhishek Sharma for 69 to peg the tourists back in the third T20I, reducing them to 124/4 in the 10th over of the innings. Sanju Samson (3) was the first to perish, while Roston Chase got the better of Ishan Kishan (37) and Shreyas Iyer (1) to help the tourists tighten the hold on the contest.

The Men in Blue were stunned in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Powered by Sanju Samson’s 41-ball 82 along with strong finishing touches from Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer, the home side amassed 249. While the West Indies were 5/2 and 58/3 at one stage, captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford launched a counterattack sharing a breezy 120-run stand to put the West Indies in pole position. Hope finished the match off with a six and getting to his ton only in 45 balls, while Romario Shepherd also struck an unbeaten 34 off 13 deliveries to hunt down the target only in 18.5 overs. It proved to be West Indies’ highest run-chase in the format and the second-highest overall.

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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably
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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably

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