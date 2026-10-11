IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Ahead of the third T20I between Team India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, Sunday, Abhishek Sharma had an eye on a massive record previously held by Suryakumar Yadav. The left-handed batter surpassed it comfortably on Sunday, becoming the quickest batter to 2000 T20I runs in terms of balls.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: How many deliveries did Abhishek Sharma need to complete 2000 runs in the format?

Abhishek, one of the most explosive T20I batters ever produced, went on to complete 2000 runs in the format off only 1024 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar needed 1164 to reach the milestone. The SunRisers Hyderabad had also completed his half-century off only 18 deliveries.

West Indies yet again won the toss and opted to field first in Indore. Below is the playing XI of both sides.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.