IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Eyes Big Record Of Former Team India Captain In Indore

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: With Team India gearing up for the third T20I against the West Indies and looking to bounce back following the run-fest in Ranchi, Abhishek Sharma has a world record in sights. The left-handed batter, who is in terrific form, is eyeing a world record that his fellow countryman Suryakumar Yadav currently holds.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Which record of Suryakumar Yadav can Abhishek Sharma surpass?

Although Suryakumar remains out of the side and has been since the T20 World Cup 2026 final earlier this year in Ahmedabad, he is the fastest to 2000 T20I runs in terms of balls. The Mumbai Indians star had taken only 1164 deliveries to go past 2000 runs in the format. As for Abhishek, he currently has 1967 T20I runs after facing only 1009 deliveries so far; hence, the explosive opening batter can easily surpass Suryakumar’s record.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: What is Team India’s T20I record in Indore?

The most recent T20I played at the Holkar stadium came on January 14, 2024 as India hosted Afghanistan. The venue has hosted only four T20Is, with the Men in Blue losing only one of them. The defeat came to South Africa in October 2022 as Rilee Rossouw’s 48-ball 100 propelled the Proteas to 227 and the home side lost by 49 runs.

The Men in Blue were stunned in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Powered by Sanju Samson’s 41-ball 82 along with strong finishing touches from Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer, the home side amassed 249. While the West Indies were 5/2 and 58/3 at one stage, captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford launched a counterattack sharing a breezy 120-run stand to put the West Indies in pole position. Hope finished the match off with a six and getting to his ton only in 45 balls, while Romario Shepherd also struck an unbeaten 34 off 13 deliveries to hunt down the target only in 18.5 overs. It proved to be West Indies’ highest run-chase in the format and the second-highest overall.

As it stands, fans can expect another high-scoring encounter in Indore on Sunday where bowling first is likely to be the decision by the captain winning the toss.