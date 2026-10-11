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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma smashed 69 off 30 balls as India posted 223 before Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul helped secure a thrilling 14-run victory over West Indies in Indore. Shamar Springer’s explosive unbeaten 35 off 11 balls fell short, giving India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 23:05 IST

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India produced a thrilling all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 69 off 30 balls powered India to 223 all out, before Arshdeep Singh struck three times to restrict the visitors to 209/7 despite a late assault from Shamar Springer.

The victory was particularly significant as India successfully defended a total for the first time on the tour. West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl, but India’s aggressive powerplay and crucial runs in the final overs proved decisive in a high-scoring contest that went down to the last over.

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Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Ignite India’s Innings

India got off to a flying start, scoring 87/1 in the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering 69 off just 30 deliveries, striking six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 230. Ishan Kishan provided excellent support, smashing 37 off 18 balls with six fours and a six.

The pair added 108 runs for the second wicket, putting West Indies under immense pressure. However, the visitors fought back through Roston Chase, who dismissed Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession. Abhishek also departed soon after, leaving India at 124/4.

Tilak Varma contributed 28 off 16 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 21 from 14 deliveries. Axar Patel added 20 off 14 balls, but regular wickets prevented India from converting their strong start into an even bigger total.

India lost their final six wickets while adding 99 runs and were bowled out for 223 in 20 overs. Crucially, No. 10 Prince Yadav remained unbeaten on 13 off six balls, striking three fours in the final over to provide valuable late runs.

Arshdeep Singh Delivers Crucial Breakthroughs

West Indies needed a strong start but lost captain Shai Hope for five to Arshdeep Singh early in the chase. Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer then counterattacked, scoring 42 off 27 balls and 43 off 26 balls respectively.

Their partnership briefly revived West Indies’ hopes, but Naman Dhir removed both batters to swing momentum back towards India. Arshdeep continued to make key interventions, finishing with figures of 3/44, including the crucial dismissal of Sherfane Rutherford for 32 off 20 balls.

Rutherford had threatened to turn the match around, but Arshdeep produced a decisive yorker to shatter his middle stump. Naman Dhir claimed two wickets, while Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up one each.

Shamar Springer’s Late Blitz Falls Short

Shamar Springer launched a stunning late assault, smashing an unbeaten 35 off just 11 deliveries, including four sixes. His explosive hitting brought the West Indies closer, but the required rate remained beyond reach.

Springer struck three sixes and a four in the final over against Axar Patel, yet West Indies finished at 209/7, falling 14 runs short.

India’s bowlers held their nerve in a contest where the powerplay proved decisive. With this victory, India moved ahead 2-1 in the five-match T20I series, setting up an important fourth encounter.

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IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore
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IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore

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IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore

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IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore
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