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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back Against The West Indies After Ranchi’s Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue’s Predicted XI

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back Against The West Indies After Ranchi’s Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue’s Predicted XI

After a run-fest in the second T20I between India and the West Indies in Ranchi, the hosts might consider some changes in their playing XI, given the failure to defend 249.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back After Ranchi's Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue's Predicted XI. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back After Ranchi's Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue's Predicted XI. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 20:26 IST

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: After a run-fest in the second T20I between India and the West Indies in Ranchi, the hosts might consider some changes in their playing XI, given the failure to defend 249. With the five-game series now levelled at 1-1, both teams will be keen to get ahead when the third T20I gets underway at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11, Sunday. Will Team India make any change to their XI ahead of the third T20I?

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Will Team India trigger a change in their XI for the third T20I?

It’s highly unlikely that the Men in Blue will make any change to the batting line-up, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also set to wait for his chance despite his high ceiling as a T20 player. As far as the bowling unit goes, the featherbed of a surface in Ranchi hardly helped them despite reducing the Caribbeans to 5/2 and 58/3 at one stage. The hosts did have some fielding lapses but the surface along with the dew made the margin of error significantly small against Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford. The West Indies hunting down the target of 250 with more than one over to spare was proof of how good the surface was for batting. Prince Yadav is the only other spare pacer that the Men in Blue have in the squad and Team India may not want to trade him for Mayank Yadav’s speed guns. The home side are also unlikely to rest Arshdeep Singh, given his experience or bring in Ravi Bishnoi for Kuldeep Yadav. Hence, they could pretty much stick with the same XI.

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Team India’s predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: What is Team India’s T20I record in Indore?

The most recent T20I played at the Holkar stadium came on January 14, 2024 as India hosted Afghanistan. The venue has hosted only four T20Is, with the Men in Blue losing only one of them. The defeat came to South Africa in October 2022 as Rilee Rossouw’s 48-ball 100 propelled the Proteas to 227 and the home side lost by 49 runs.

As it stands, another run-fest could be in store on Sunday.

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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back Against The West Indies After Ranchi’s Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue’s Predicted XI
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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back Against The West Indies After Ranchi’s Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue’s Predicted XI
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