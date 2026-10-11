IND vs WI 3rd T20I FREE LIVE Channel: Check India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team TV Channel And Streaming Details

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE: India will look to put up a strong performance in the third match under captain Shreyas Iyer, with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan among the key batting options. Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also part of India’s squad.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be led by Shai Hope and will aim to challenge the hosts in Indore. The visitors have explosive batting options in Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford, while Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph will be among the players expected to contribute with the ball.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Match Details

Tournament: West Indies tour of India, 2026

Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM Local Time | 1:30 PM GMT | 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Free Live

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans using DD Free Dish can also watch the match free on DD Sports, providing a free television viewing option without requiring a paid Star Sports subscription.

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans who do not have access to a paid sports television connection can therefore watch the third T20I through the free DD Sports broadcast on DD Free Dish.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Cricket fans can follow the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I through the following platforms:

JioHotstar App

JioHotstar Website

Star Sports Network

DD Sports (DD Free Dish)

Smart TVs supporting JioHotstar

Android and iOS devices

Fans who want to watch the match without paying for a television sports subscription can use the free DD Sports broadcast through DD Free Dish. Online streaming access and any subscription requirements will depend on the terms applicable to JioHotstar.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming FREE TV Channel

For viewers specifically looking for a free TV channel, DD Sports on DD Free Dish will carry the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 11.

This means cricket fans with a DD Free Dish connection can watch Shreyas Iyer and Team India take on West Indies without needing a paid Star Sports television subscription.

Where To Watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Other Countries?

United States and Canada: Willow TV

United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean

Australia: Fox Cricket

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket

Middle East and North Africa: CricLife

When Is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (Captain/WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo and Keemo Paul.