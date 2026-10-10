IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details As India And West Indies Brace For Another Run-Fest In Indore

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: With the West Indies levelling the five-match series against Team India in style, the two sides will move to Indore for the third T20I set to be contested on October 11, Sunday. Given all five games in the tour have been high-scoring contests, the third T20I in Indore is also set to follow a similar pattern.

With Team India winning the toss in the series-opener at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, they restricted the Caribbeans to a very gettable 171. Captain Shreyas Iyer nailed a hundred that helped the home side chase down the total of 172 in less than 15 overs. However, ending up on the wrong side of the toss in the second T20I in Ranchi meant that they had to bear the consequences of a dew-affected venue. Despite scoring 249 on the board, aided by a 41-ball 82 from Sanju Samson, followed by strong finishing touches from Iyer and Tilak Varma, the Men in Blue ended up on the losing side. The visitors went on to hunt down the target with more than an over to spare.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will arguably be boosted by scaling their highest run-chase and the second-highest in T20Is overall. But the Caribbeans still have room to improve their fielding, given how Gudakesh Motie dropped at least a couple of catches. Additionally, the tourists will also be hoping that the toss goes their way, given how decisive it has been throughout the tour.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Date: October 11, 2026, Sunday.

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore, India

Format: T20I

Event: West Indies tour of India 2026

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West indies Squad: Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When And Where to watch the 3rd T20I in India?

The television telecast of the third T20I will be available on Star Sports Network in India, while the streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.