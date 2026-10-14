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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI 4th T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? Check India vs West Indies Playing XI

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? Check India vs West Indies Playing XI

India vs West Indies 4th T20I saw India win the toss and opt to bowl first in Hyderabad. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out again as Shreyas Iyer retained the same playing XI, while West Indies made two changes.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been benched for the 4th T20I between India and the West Indies. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been benched for the 4th T20I between India and the West Indies. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 18:45 IST

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With India needing a win in this game to seal another series win at home, all eyes were on the possible changes to the playing XI for the hosts. Many fans and former players believed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could have been handed a game, but alas, the 15-year-old would have to wait even more for playing his first international match at home. 

During the pre-match discussions, the experts thought that the Indian team could bring in Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI instead of Prince Yadav due to the pitch being possibly slow. However, the hosts went with the same playing XI from the previous game.

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IND vs WI 4th T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today?

No, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to be on the bench in the fourth T20I between India and the West Indies. The left-handed opening batter is yet to play an international match at home, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. 

IND vs WI 4th T20I: What Happened at the Toss?

India won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

At the toss, Shreyas Iyer announced that the India national cricket team will be playing with the same team. Meanwhile, Shai Hope announced a couple of changes. Kamil Pooran and Quentin Sampson were dropped and were replaced by Romario Shepherd and Jewel Andrew.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

IND vs WI 4th T20I: West Indies Playing XI

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope (C and WK), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Also Read: IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained

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IND vs WI 4th T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? Check India vs West Indies Playing XI
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IND vs WI 4th T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? Check India vs West Indies Playing XI
IND vs WI 4th T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? Check India vs West Indies Playing XI
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