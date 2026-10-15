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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight

Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up on the Men in Blue conceding 200+ totals and failing to defend scores of more than 200 as the latest instance came on October 14, Wednesday against the West Indies in Hyderabad.

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: 'No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah', Declares Sanju Samson As Team India's Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: 'No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah', Declares Sanju Samson As Team India's Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 12:22 IST

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up on the Men in Blue conceding 200+ totals and failing to defend scores of more than 200 as the latest instance came on October 14, Wednesday against the West Indies in Hyderabad. With ace quick Jasprit Bumrah coming into focus amid India’s bowling struggles, Samson admitted that there is no replacement for him.

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: “He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler” – Sanju Samson on Jasprit Bumrah

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Sanju Samson acknowledged that Bumrah has no like-for-like replacement, describing him as a once-in-a-generation bowler. However, following India’s 24-run defeat to West Indies, he expressed confidence in the team’s pace-bowling depth, praising Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav while stressing that regular opportunities and backing would help young bowlers develop. The ongoing T20I series between India and West Indies has turned into a run-fest, with scores in excess of 200 becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

While India cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win in the opening match after chasing 172, the second T20I in Ranchi exposed their bowling as West Indies chased down a massive 250-run target, reaching 252/4 in just 18.3 overs. India bounced back in the third match, defending 223 to secure a 14-run victory despite West Indies scoring 209/7. However, the hosts once again struggled to contain the opposition in the fourth T20I, as Shai Hope’s unbeaten century powered West Indies to 247/3 before India fell 24 runs short. With both teams showcasing their formidable batting firepower, India’s inability to consistently defend massive totals has raised questions about their death bowling and ability to contain aggressive batting line-ups.

“There is no replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler, and we are very lucky to have him. But we have had some really good talent coming along also; Arshdeep [Singh] has been doing a great job, and also the way Prince Yadav has bowled in the last few games is very impressive. I feel we have some really good talent. The more we play them, the more we back them, the better they will become,” Samson told the reporters after the match.

Samson also identified Tilak Varma’s dismissal as the turning point in India’s defeat to West Indies in the fourth T20I, saying India were well placed in the chase with Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring at a steady pace despite losing five wickets.  He lauded the young batters for handling pressure and taking on the West Indies bowling attack.

Chasing a massive 248 on a relaid surface, India slumped to 130/5 in the 12th over before Varma and Reddy revived the chase with a spirited partnership. The duo brought the equation down to 48 runs off 19 balls, keeping India in contention, but Romario Shepherd’s dismissal of Varma proved to be a crucial turning point.

“The turning point of the match was when Tilak got out. We were cruising, scoring those 10-12 runs per over really nicely. Reddy and Tilak were batting really well in the pressure situation. Till that moment, I think we were in the chase. That is actually a great thing to have after losing five wickets, having that kind of control – two young cricketers taking on the pressure and taking on the West Indian bowling line-up,” Samson added. 

The series is now level 2-2, with an exciting decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set for October 17.

(With inputs from ANI)

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IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight
Tags: ind vs wijasprit bumrahsanju samsonteam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight

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IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight

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