LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award

West Indies captain Shai Hope cheekily admitted the need to look at the luggage weight after winning yet another Player of the Match award following the fourth T20I against India on October 14, Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits 'Got To Look At Luggage Weight' After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits 'Got To Look At Luggage Weight' After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 10:46 IST

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: West Indies captain Shai Hope cheekily admitted the need to look at the luggage weight after winning yet another Player of the Match award following the fourth T20I against India on October 14, Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The right-handed batter mustered his second century of the T20I series and became the first captain to score two tons against India in the format.

“We are going to have some problems when I go back home with those Player of the Match awards” – Shai Hope

Hope’s love affair with India continued as he scored his fourth ton of the India tour and fifth fifty-plus score in seven innings so far. He has won three ‘POTM’ awards so far. With the series level at 2-2 and the series decider set for October 17 in Bengaluru, Hope has a chance to add another fine knock and perhaps an individual award to his tally.

You Might Be Interested In

He said, “To be honest, those (POTM trophies) were a bit heavy; we got to look at luggage weight. So I think we are going to have some problems when I go back home with those Player of the Match awards. I am just trying to give the team the best chance. So as long as we lay that foundation at the start, we got a 50-plus opening partnership. So it was good for us to start innings and then obviously we got that foundation. You can express yourself a bit more in the middle period and then try to give the team the best finish as possible.”

Hope admitted that 247 was a “decent score” and the surface was holding up a bit more than they thought, and the new ball was “kicking up a lot more” during the defence of 248 runs.

“I honestly felt it was a decent score because the surface; it was actually holding a bit more than we thought initially. We felt as though the pitch would probably come on a bit better. But I found that with the new ball, some balls were kicking up a lot more and then some were staying down as well. So it is a bit too pace to start, and then obviously with the spinners and the quicks in the back end, it was a little bit more difficult to hit through the line. So I felt as though 240 plus was a decent score,” he said.

Shai Hope’s stellar 2026

The WI skipper is enjoying his best T20I year with 601 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with two centuries and four fifties. Across all international cricket this year, he has made 1,336 runs in 29 matches and 30 innings at an average of 55.66, with a strike rate of 92.01, with five centuries and seven fifties. Hope is having an incredible run in India, being WI’s leading run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in ODIs with 278 runs in three innings at an average of 139.00, with two centuries and a best score of 162* in the final ODI in Assam. With 261 runs in four innings and matches in the T20I leg, including two centuries and a fifty, Hope is the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Overall across seven innings, the WI skipper has made 539 runs at an average of 134.75, including four centuries and a fifty.

The batter’s record against India across formats stands at 1,961 runs in 45 matches and 49 innings at an average of 47.82, with eight centuries and six fifties, with a best score of 162*.

With this win, the series is level 2-2, with an exciting decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set for October 17. While Hope (102* off 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) registered his fourth century of the India tour, including his second in the T20I leg, Keemo (5/41) got crucial wickets right from the start. For WI, Shimron Hetmyer (33 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Sherfane Rutherford (49* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) also contributed important knocks with the bat, taking them to 247/3.

 
After a fifty from Sanju Samson (56 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes), India found themselves playing the catch-up game. A 70-run stand between Tilak Varma (43 off 25 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) gave India hope; India’s hopes were dimmed with their dismissals. Arshdeep Singh retired hurt in the middle of the final over after a hit on his arm, leaving India 25 runs short of the target.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award
Tags: home-hero-pos-8ind vs wiShai Hopeteam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

RELATED News

‘Shai Hope Is Doing Something Very Similar’: Former India Coach Compares WI Captain To Matthew Hayden After Hyderabad Heroics | IND vs WI

SA vs AUS: Tristan Stubbs Axed As South Africa Unveil 17-Man Squad For 2nd Test Against Australia

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: ‘No Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah’, Declares Sanju Samson As Team India’s Bowling Struggles Gather Spotlight

Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch

Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure

From Supreme Court Row To Netflix Release: Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Is Now Gajab Raat

Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

‘Casteist’ Remarks Against ACP: Delhi HC Defers Urgent Hearing on Journalist’s Plea Seeking Interim Relief

Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

Big Reservation News: ‘Change Religion, Lose Reservation?’ What SC Ruled on Hindu-to-Islam Conversion and Backward Class Quota- Possible Changes

Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal

Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award
IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Shai Hope Cheekily Admits ‘Got To Look At Luggage Weight’ After Winning Another Player Of The Match Award

QUICK LINKS