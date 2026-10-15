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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star

Team India could be handed a major jolt ahead of the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies on October 17, Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 16:57 IST

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Team India could be handed a major jolt ahead of the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies on October 17, Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the Men in Blue needing to win the final game after the West Indies forced a decider, the hosts face a major injury concern in Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Will Arshdeep Singh miss India’s series-decider against the West Indies in Bengaluru?

The left-arm seamer was struck on his left shoulder by a quick delivery by right-arm pacer Shamar Joseph during the final over of the run-chase, leaving him in considerable pain and even forcing the physios to rush to his aid. At the post-game press conference, keeper-batter Sanju Samson provided an update on the new-ball bowler’s condition and revealed, as quoted by India Today:

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Arshdeep is putting ice on his shoulders. Hopefully he gets well soon. He got struck by a high-speed ball. Hope he recovers soon.”

It remains to be seen if India will risk Arshdeep even if half fit, especially ahead of the New Zealand tour. Chasing a daunting 248 in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the West Indies restricted the hosts to 223 to force a series-decider. Shai Hope scored his fourth century of the tour and second of the T20I series and became the first captain to score two tons against India in the shortest format. Sherfane Rutherford had as much a role, given his cameo was integral in pushing the visitors’ total to 247. Later, Keemo Paul sizzled with a five-wicket haul to fashion a 24-run victory. Samson was the only Indian batter to go past fifty.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: When did Team India last lose a T20I series at home?

Meanwhile, Team India last lost a bilateral T20I series at home to Australia in February 2019, suffering a 2-0 defeat, thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s outstanding series. The star Aussie all-rounder ended up playing a crucial role in both games to script a stunning series triumph for the visitors.

As far as India’s record at the Chinnaswamy goes, they have featured in eight T20Is since 2012. However, they have a poor record at the venue, winning only four out of eight games. The most recent T20I hosted by the ground was in 2024 against Afghanistan.

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IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star
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IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh To Miss Series-Decider Against West Indies In Bengaluru? Latest Injury Update On Team India Star
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