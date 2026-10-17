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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies

With the exciting series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies going ahead two hours after scheduled time, the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium came alive on October 17, Saturday after Shreyas Iyer announced Bhuvneshwar Kumar's name at the toss.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today's Match In Bengaluru? Check India's Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies. Image Credit: ANI
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today's Match In Bengaluru? Check India's Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 21:21 IST

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: With the exciting series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies going ahead two hours after scheduled time, the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium came alive on October 17, Saturday after Shreyas Iyer announced Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s name at the toss. The right-arm seamer was included in the squad after an injury to Arshdeep Singh in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. But is the 37-year-old playing in Benglauru?

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing in today’s match?

The right-arm swing bowler is part of the two changes that India have triggered as they look for a series win. It is also after 1425 days that the Meerut-born cricketer has returned to India colours, having last played in November 2022. His most recent international game until now was a T20I against New Zealand in Napier where he went wicketless in his four overs conceding 35 runs. Despite strong performances in domestic cricket and IPL, the veteran was kept out by the selectors. The second change the Men in Blue have made is drafting Shivam Dube back for Nitish Kumar Reddy.

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By contrast, the West Indies are unchanged.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
The toss went in the way of tourists and captain Shai Hope elected to field first.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been prolific for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

With Bhuvneshwar representing the Benglauru-based franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL since 2025 and scripting back-to-back title victories for them, there is immense following for him in the garden city. The last two seasons have seen the veteran take 45 IPL wickets, including 28 earlier this year as RCB created history.

With the hosts struggling for breakthroughs in the powerplay in the previous game, Shreyas Iyer will look up to Kumar for not only wickets but also bowling economically. Should the Men in Blue, it will be their first bilateral T20I series defeat at home since 2019 when they suffered a loss to Australia.

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IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies
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IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies

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IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies

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