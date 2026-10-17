IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: With the exciting series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies going ahead two hours after scheduled time, the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium came alive on October 17, Saturday after Shreyas Iyer announced Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s name at the toss. The right-arm seamer was included in the squad after an injury to Arshdeep Singh in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. But is the 37-year-old playing in Benglauru?

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing in today’s match?

The right-arm swing bowler is part of the two changes that India have triggered as they look for a series win. It is also after 1425 days that the Meerut-born cricketer has returned to India colours, having last played in November 2022. His most recent international game until now was a T20I against New Zealand in Napier where he went wicketless in his four overs conceding 35 runs. Despite strong performances in domestic cricket and IPL, the veteran was kept out by the selectors. The second change the Men in Blue have made is drafting Shivam Dube back for Nitish Kumar Reddy.

By contrast, the West Indies are unchanged.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.