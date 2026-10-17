IND vs WI 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Bengaluru as India vs West Indies Clash Hangs in Balance | Check Latest Weather Update

IND vs WI 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Rain has delayed the toss ahead of the fifth and final T20I between India and the West Indies at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17). Persistent drizzle has kept the covers on the ground and prevented both teams from beginning their warm-up routines. Here are the latest match updates, weather conditions, timings and live telecast and streaming details.

IND vs WI 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

The toss for the India vs West Indies fifth T20I has been delayed due to rain in Bengaluru. The drizzle has reportedly become heavier, with ground covers remaining in place as players from both teams wait inside their dressing rooms. Neither side has started its warm-up drills because of the wet conditions.

The stands are around 50 per cent full, with the spectators being entertained by the stadium DJ while they wait for the weather to improve. The persistent drizzle has created uncertainty over the start of the series decider, although the ground’s drainage system could help the match get underway quickly once the rain stops.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: How Much Playing Time Can Be Recovered?

There is some room for optimism despite the delay, as approximately 35 minutes can be made up without reducing the number of overs. If play begins by 7:35 PM IST, the match can still start without any overs being lost, according to the latest update provided from the venue. Further delays beyond that point could affect the scheduled playing time.

The final outcome will depend on how quickly the rain subsides and whether the ground can be prepared in time. Fans will be hoping for an improvement in conditions so that India and the West Indies can compete for the series title.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026

Saturday (Oct 17), 2026 Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Scheduled Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Scheduled Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

6:30 PM IST Latest Update: Toss delayed due to rain

Toss delayed due to rain Series Score: 2-2

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies fifth T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans who have access to DD Free Dish can also watch the match for free on DD Sports, as mentioned in the supplied broadcast details.

How to Watch IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming?

The fifth T20I between India and the West Indies will be available for live streaming on the JioStar app and website. Viewers can follow the match online, subject to the start of play and the prevailing weather conditions in Bengaluru.