IND vs WI, 5th T20I Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Decider? Here’s Full Bengaluru Weather Update for Oct 17

IND vs WI, 5th T20I Weather Update: India will face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17), with the series tied at 2-2. However, weather conditions could become a major talking point ahead of the series decider, as forecasts indicate a significant possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the city. Temperatures are expected to fall from around 29°C during the day to approximately 20°C at night, while cloudy skies could persist throughout the match. With the contest scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, intermittent showers could cause delays or interruptions. Here is the complete Bengaluru weather update for the India vs West Indies fifth T20I.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Weather Forecast for Bengaluru

Bengaluru is expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday (Oct 17), with daytime temperatures reaching around 29°C before cooling to approximately 20°C at night. Humidity and the possibility of thunderstorms could create challenging conditions for the series decider.

The supplied forecast indicates a 55% chance of precipitation and a 33% probability of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Although the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is equipped with effective drainage facilities, persistent or recurring showers could still delay the start or interrupt play.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Hourly Weather Update

The weather outlook for Bengaluru suggests that the threat of rain could extend from the afternoon into the scheduled match window. Here is how conditions are expected to develop on Saturday (Oct 17).

Afternoon (12:00 PM–4:00 PM IST): Temperatures could reach around 29°C, with high humidity and thick cloud cover. The forecast indicates a 55% chance of precipitation and a 33% possibility of thunderstorms, potentially leaving the outfield damp before the match.

Temperatures could reach around 29°C, with high humidity and thick cloud cover. The forecast indicates a 55% chance of precipitation and a 33% possibility of thunderstorms, potentially leaving the outfield damp before the match. Toss and Match Start (6:30 PM–7:00 PM IST): Temperatures are expected to fall to around 21°C–23°C, with overcast skies. The continuing risk of showers and thunderstorms could affect the toss or delay the start of play.

Temperatures are expected to fall to around 21°C–23°C, with overcast skies. The continuing risk of showers and thunderstorms could affect the toss or delay the start of play. During the Night Match: Conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping towards 20°C. Southerly winds of around 7 km/h are forecast, while intermittent showers could interrupt the contest.

Will Rain Affect India vs West Indies 5th T20I?

Rain remains a potential concern for the India vs West Indies series decider in Bengaluru. The forecast suggests that showers or thunderstorms could develop around the scheduled start time and continue into the evening. This raises the possibility of delays, interruptions or a shortened match if the weather deteriorates.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s drainage system could help ground staff clear water and resume play after brief showers. However, prolonged rainfall or repeated thunderstorms could make it difficult to complete the full 20 overs per side. The actual impact will depend on the timing, intensity and duration of any rainfall.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, 2026

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, 2026 Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026

Saturday (Oct 17), 2026 Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Series Status: 2-2

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the fifth T20I between India and West Indies live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The match will also be broadcast live on DD Sports.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies fifth T20I will be available on JioHotstar in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday (Oct 17). Fans can follow the broadcast for updates if rain affects the start or interrupts play during the series decider.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Weather Impact on the Series Decider

With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be aiming to secure victory in Bengaluru and claim the series. However, the possibility of evening rain could complicate their plans. India’s home record and West Indies’ opportunity to secure a significant away-series win add importance to the fixture, making the weather a crucial factor to monitor.

While the stadium’s drainage facilities offer some reassurance, the forecast points to a meaningful risk of interruptions. Fans should keep an eye on the latest local weather updates and official match announcements before the scheduled start.