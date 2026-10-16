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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I

IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I

Team India are under immense pressure ahead of the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies on October 17, Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India's Predicted XI For 5th T20I. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India's Predicted XI For 5th T20I. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 16:00 IST

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Team India are under immense pressure ahead of the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies on October 17, Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the preceding ODI series turning out to be a high-scoring contest, the T20I leg has turned out to be the same. However, the Caribbeans have shown greater cricketing smarts and resolve to take the series to a decider. But India may be aided by the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been in terrific form in domestic cricket and the IPL.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be slotted back straight into the side?

While Bhuvneshwar had been picked for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand, the right-arm seamer could make a comeback in the fifth T20I on Saturday in Bengaluru. With Arshdeep Singh injured, the Meerut-born cricketer was drafted into the squad and seems to be a straight swap. While Nitish Kumar Reddy batted well for his 20-ball 41 in the fourth T20I, he conceded 39 runs in his three wicketless overs. It remains to be seen if the Men in Blue bring Shivam Dube back or stick with Reddy and give him another chance. Else, Dube could also be in for Naman Dhir.

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Prince Yadav is unlikely to make way for left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav; hence, Mayank Yadav could be left out to accommodate the champion spinner. If the home side go with this combination, they have three two frontline seamers in Bhuvneshwar and Prince, while Reddy and Dube can chip in with overs as all-rounders. On the other hand, Kuldeep and Axar Patel can contribute as spinners.

India’s Predicted XI for 5th T20I: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir/Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: When did Team India last lose a T20I series at home?

Meanwhile, Team India last lost a bilateral T20I series at home to Australia in February 2019, suffering a 2-0 defeat, thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s outstanding series. The star Aussie all-rounder ended up playing a crucial role in both games to script a stunning series triumph for the visitors.

As far as India’s record at the Chinnaswamy goes, they have featured in eight T20Is since 2012. However, they have a poor record at the venue, winning only four out of eight games. The most recent T20I hosted by the ground was in 2024 against Afghanistan.

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IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I
Tags: Bhuvneshwar Kumarind vs wikuldeep yadavshivam dubeteam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I
IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I
IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I
IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I
IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I

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