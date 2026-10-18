IND vs WI: Daren Sammy Declares West Indies Outplayed India In Their Backyard As T20I Series Ends 2-2

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: West Indies’ head coach Daren Sammy hailed the efforts of the Caribbeans despite the wait continued for their bilateral series win in India since 2002. With the five-game T20I series ending in a 2-2 draw due to rain playing spoilsport in the final game on Saturday in Bengaluru, Sammy opined that the Caribbeans have outplayed the hosts in their backyard.

“ We played against the defending champions, and we’ve matched them” – Daren Sammy

Having lost all three of their previous bilateral T20I series in India, winning just one of seven matches, the visitors came closer to matching India this time around, with head coach Daren Sammy describing their performance as a “massive step” towards achieving their goals. Sammy also lauded his side’s fighting performance against the Indian team, asserting that the West Indies in certain areas “outplayed” India in their backyard.

Led by Shai Hope, West Indies had shown great application and power-hitting in the series, holding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions India for an eventual 2-2 scoreline.

“We understand what success means to us, we don’t ever take for granted where we are as a team and the challenges that we face. We just look to make those strides, and I think after this series we’ve taken a massive step. We played against the defending champions, and we’ve matched them, and in certain areas we’ve outplayed them, especially in their backyard, ”Sammy said at the post-match press conference.

Sammy also felt the series reflected the teams’ performances, adding that the West Indies had defied outside expectations, with many doubting their chances before the series began.

“It’s a true reflection of how all the teams have played, especially for our guys. I’m pretty sure when the series started, we probably didn’t have a chance. But that was just the opinion of others,” he added.

The West Indies also delivered encouraging performances in the preceding ODI series that the Men in Blue won 2-1. They had notably scored 405 in the second ODI in Guwahati but dew meant that India chased it down without breaking a sweat. Visiting captain Shai Hope responded by scoring an unbeaten 162 in the third ODI to hunt down a 350+ score successfully.

India will now go on to New Zealand for an all-format tour that begins on 22 October, while West Indies will visit Bangladesh for a two-game ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 series.

(With inputs from ANI)