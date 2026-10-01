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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati

IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati

Despite Team India's record-breaking run-chase of 406 completed with aplomb, head coach Gautam Gambhir was critical of the conditions at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati for the second ODI against the West Indies.

IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says 'Not Cricket, Only Batting' As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says 'Not Cricket, Only Batting' As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 07:05 IST

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Despite Team India’s record-breaking run-chase of 406 completed with aplomb, head coach Gautam Gambhir was critical of the conditions at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati for the second ODI against the West Indies. Gambhir candidly claimed that this is only batting and not cricket.

I have to have sympathy for the bowlers as well” – Gautam Gambhir

It only proved to be the second time in ODIs that a score of 400 had been chased successfully. The Caribbeans made 405, thanks to centuries from Shai Hope, John Campbell and Amir Jangoo, with most of the Indian bowlers proving to be expensive. But the hosts responded with a 255-run opening stand and chased the total down only in 43.3 overs, headlined by Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 223. Speaking to Star Sports, the 44-year-old stated:

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Look, if I have to be absolutely honest, I feel I think there has to be a bit of more contest between bat and ball, because I think you talk about cricket – but this is not cricket, this is only batting. Because imagine a young bowler bowling on this wicket, and the opposition getting 400 and then we go on to chase 400. Obviously, for the records it’s outstanding, for the crowd it’s outstanding, for the broadcaster it’s outstanding, but if you ask me as a genuine cricket fan and as a coach, because I have to have sympathy for the bowlers as well. When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it’s not fair for the bowlers. So we’ve got to give something to the bowlers so there’s at least something which the bowlers can work with.”

“Bowlers don’t really have many options” – Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir went on to express sympathy for the bowlers, stating that the rules are too much in favour of batters and added:

“The first thing is that you need some sympathy and a bit of margin for the bowlers. Often you can’t be hard on bowlers, because sometimes bowling figures are such that they haven’t bowled as poorly as their figures suggest. Because the margin is very small. Plus, I think you can only bowl in good areas because besides that, with five fielders inside, two new balls, and the kind of power-hitting there is now, bowlers don’t really have many options.”

With India now holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, the third and final ODI will take place on October 3 in Mullanpur.

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IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati
Tags: gautam gambhirind vs witeam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati

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IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati
IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati
IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati
IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati
IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati

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