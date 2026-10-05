IND vs WI: Here’s What Happened Last Time India Played At Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Suryakumar Yadav-Ishan Kishan Help Men In Blue Chase 101 in 19.5 Overs

IND vs WI: India will face West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6). Ahead of the series opener, attention turns to India’s previous T20I at the venue, where the Men in Blue edged past New Zealand in a gripping low-scoring contest. Suryakumar Yadav held his nerve at the end as India chased down a target of 100 with one ball to spare to level the series.

India vs New Zealand at Ekana Stadium: What Happened?

India and New Zealand produced a tense encounter at the Ekana Stadium, with the visitors managing only 99 for 8 after being asked to bat first. Despite the modest target, New Zealand’s spinners made the chase extremely difficult before India eventually reached 101 with one ball remaining.

New Zealand Restricted to 99

Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat, but India’s spin attack made full use of the conditions. With the red-soil pitch expected to assist the spinners, India brought Yuzvendra Chahal into the XI, giving them four spin-bowling options along with Deepak Hooda. New Zealand struggled throughout their innings and were restricted to 99 for 8, their lowest total against India in a full-length T20I at the time.

New Zealand Batters Struggle Against Spin

New Zealand’s batters found it difficult to deal with India’s spin-heavy attack. Finn Allen attempted a reverse sweep against Chahal but was bowled after the ball deflected off his leg. Devon Conway also tried the reverse sweep against Washington Sundar, only to be caught by Ishan Kishan. Glenn Phillips followed a similar approach against Hooda and was bowled after exposing his stumps, leaving New Zealand in trouble at 35 for 3.

India Face Tough Chase

India’s chase was anything but straightforward as New Zealand also relied heavily on spin. Shubman Gill fell for 11 after top-edging Michael Bracewell to deep square leg, while Ishan Kishan was run out for 19 off 32 balls following a sharp fielding effort. Ish Sodhi then dismissed Rahul Tripathi, leaving India at 50 for 3 in the 11th over.

Suryakumar Yadav Guides India Home

Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar steadied India’s innings by largely collecting singles and twos. Washington was eventually run out after a mix-up, leaving India needing 13 runs from the final two overs. Lockie Ferguson conceded only seven in the 19th over, but Suryakumar ensured India crossed the finish line. With three runs required from the final two deliveries, he struck Blair Tickner over mid-off to seal the win with one ball to spare.

Record-Breaking Spin Dominance at Ekana

The contest was dominated by spin bowling from both teams. New Zealand used five spinners and eight bowlers overall, while India’s attack also relied heavily on spin. In total, spinners bowled 30 overs during the match, making it the second-most spin-heavy T20I at the time and the most in a game involving Full Member teams.

India’s Previous T20I at Ekana Stadium

India’s previous T20I at the Ekana Stadium therefore ended in a narrow six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with the hosts chasing down 100 in 19.5 overs. The result levelled the three-match series at 1-1, setting up a decisive final encounter. India will now return to the Lucknow venue for their first T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (Oct 6).