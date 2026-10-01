IND vs WI: India Pacer Down With Hamstring Injury, Doubtful For 3rd ODI And Could Be Sidelined For Extended Period

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India have a key injury concern heading into the third ODI against the West Indies and a busy period of 50-overs cricket that will culminate in the World Cup next year. Prasidh Krishna could well sit out of the final ODI against the Caribbeans in Mullanpur on October 3, Saturday, owing to a hamstring injury.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: How serious is Prasidh Krishna’s hamstring injury?

The right-arm speedster, one of the first-choice bowlers in India’s ODI XI in recent times, bowled only five overs against the West Indies on Wednesday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. He walked off the field and has now been diagnosed with a hamstring injury. According to sources, quoted by Cricbuzz, the extent of the injury is presently clear but the immediate assessment does not look promising. Krishna could be sidelined for longer than initially thought, given the signs are not encouraging. At the post-game presser, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said:

“They probably will scan him tomorrow.”

With the Men in Blue set for an all-format tour of New Zealand next, the Karanataka-born cricketer could miss both ODI and Test series against the Kiwis. Krishna also remains a crucial piece of puzzle heading into the World Cup.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India pull off record chase to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series

Meanwhile, the second ODI was an absolute run-fest as the West Indies ended up on the wrong side of the result. Opener John Campbell led the charge for the Caribbeans, hitting a 65-ball ton before falling for 101. Hope and Jangoo combined forces to bring up centuries of their own and stitched a 182-run stand to put the West Indies in sight of a score of excess of 400. In what was also a bizarre scorecard, Roston Chase was the only other batter to reach double figures as he stayed unbeaten on 29. Gurnoor Brar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two scalps each.

But the hosts responded with a 255-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue chased the total down only in 43.3 overs, headlined by Gill’s unbeaten 223 as it proved to be only the second time in the format’s history that a 400+ target had been successfully hunted down.