IND vs WI: Is West Indies’ Successful Run-Chase Of 352 In New Chandigarh Highest Against India In ODIs? Here’s What Records Say

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: A high-scoring ODI series between India and West Indies ended with the former winning the third and final game on October 3, Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. With Shai Hope starring to take the tourists over the line with 10 balls to spare, it has led some fans to wonder whether it is the highest successful run-chase against Team India in 50-over international cricket. Here’s what statistics say.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Is West Indies’ Successful Run-Chase Of 352 In New Chandigarh Highest Against India In 50-over international cricket?

According to statistics, West Indies’ run-chase of 352 happens to be the second-highest in ODI cricket against the Men in Blue. The highest is jointly held by Australia and South Africa as they hunted down 359 in 2019 and 2025, successfully. But it is West Indies’ highest successful run-chase against India in the format.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: West Indies hunt down 352 comfortably despite having one batter short

Meanwhile, the Caribbeans pulled off the mammoth run-chase of 352 despite Jewel Andrew being uncertain of his possibility to bat after suffering a finger injury while taking a catch when the hosts were batting. After Mohammed Siraj dismissed John Campbell cheaply, Hope counterattacked with Amir Jangoo by sharing a partnership of 109. After Sherfane Rutherford departed for 24 following a contentious decision, Keemo Paul counterattacked with a 35-ball 44, hitting five boundaries. India did hit back with wickets of Paul with Matthew Forde but a set Hope dished out the big hits and took the visitors home with Gudakesh Motie in 48.2 overs.

Hope stayed unbeaten on 162 off 143 balls and has aggregated 271 runs in three matches, averaging an eye-watering 135.5 with a couple of hundreds. Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the toss for the third time in the series and opted to bat, unlike the first two games. With Gill and Virat Kohli perishing cheaply, Rohit Sharma stood up but fell short eight runs of scoring a hundred. KL Rahul top-scored with 129, while Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with 57 and Naman Dhir contributed 30 to take the Men in Blue to 351 in 50 overs. But the hosts could not seal the series 3-0.

The two sides will now turn their attention towards the five-game T20I series, beginning on October 6 in Lucknow.