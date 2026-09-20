LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad

IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad

IND vs WI: West Indies have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of India, with Shai Hope set to lead the team in both the ODI and T20I series. The Caribbean side will play three ODIs and five T20Is against India between September 27 and October 18 across eight cities. Here is the complete West Indies squad list and all the key updates ahead of the India tour.

IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad
IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 09:11 IST

IND vs WI: West Indies have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of India, with Shai Hope set to lead the team in both the ODI and T20I series. The Caribbean side will play three ODIs and five T20Is against India between September 27 and October 18 across eight cities. John Campbell has returned to the ODI squad, while Shimron Hetmyer has been included in the T20I team following an extended recovery period after the Caribbean Premier League. Kamil Pooran has also earned his maiden T20I call-up after an impressive CPL campaign. Here is the complete West Indies squad list and all the key updates ahead of the India tour.

West Indies Tour of India 2026: Series Details

  • Teams: India vs West Indies
  • Format: Three ODIs and five T20Is
  • Series Dates: September 27 to October 18, 2026
  • West Indies Captain: Shai Hope
  • Departure Date: September 21, 2026
  • Arrival in India: September 23, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram

John Campbell Returns to West Indies ODI Squad

John Campbell has returned to the West Indies ODI squad after missing the final two matches of the recent series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Ackeem Auguste, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the India tour as he continues his rehabilitation following surgery in August. Jewel Andrew has replaced Auguste in the ODI squad and will provide an option in the top and middle order.

You Might Be Interested In

Shimron Hetmyer Included in T20I Squad

Shimron Hetmyer has been included in the West Indies T20I squad after an extended recovery period following the Caribbean Premier League. Although he featured in the final two ODIs against New Zealand, Hetmyer has been permitted additional recovery time and will join the squad for the T20I series against India.

Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden T20I Call-Up

Opening batter Kamil Pooran has received his maiden T20I call-up after producing an impressive campaign in the Caribbean Premier League. The batter will have an opportunity to make his international debut during the five-match T20I series against India.

West Indies’ 2027 ODI World Cup Qualification Update

The first two ODIs against India will bring the automatic qualification cycle for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to a close. However, West Indies cannot overtake their nearest challengers in the qualification standings, regardless of the results against India. The team will therefore have to participate in the qualification tournament early next year.

West Indies ODI Squad for India Tour 2026

ODI Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

West Indies T20I Squad for India Tour 2026

T20I Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad
Tags: ind vs wi

RELATED News

ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

Premier League 2026-27: Brighton and Hove Albion Stun Arsenal 3-0 To End Reigning Champions’ Unbeaten Run

UFC 331: How To Watch Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja In India? Main Card, Prelims And Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs Rest Of World XI In December 2028? BCCI’s Big Plans For Grand Year-Long Celebrations | Report

LATEST NEWS

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 28-Year-Old BTech Graduate Dies Just 50 Metres Before Finish Line

From Ahmednagar To Stockholm: Nila Vikhe Patil Elected To Sweden Parliament, Who Is She And What’s Her India Connection?

Riyadh Wakes Up to Explosions: Houthi Missile Intercepted Near Airport, Aramco Fuel Depot Catches Fire

Is Russia Planning To Attack NATO Countries? Here’s What European Leaders Warned

Chandigarh University Obscene Video: What Was The Controversy And Who Leaked ‘Intimate’ Clip?

Sofik SK, Dustu Sonali Viral Video: What Is The Story Behind 19-Minute Leaked Clip?

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Baby Girl: Dua Is Now A Big Sister – See Post

‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radha Ashtami

“Chal Teri Garmi Nikaale”: Noida Woman Alleges Molestation By Men; Police Hunt For Accused

India vs Rest Of World XI In December 2028? BCCI’s Big Plans For Grand Year-Long Celebrations | Report

IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad
IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad
IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad
IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad
IND vs WI: John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer Return for White-Ball Series; Kamil Pooran Earns Maiden Call-Up | Check Full Squad

QUICK LINKS