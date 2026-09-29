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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory

IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory

West Indies cricket team have suffered a body blow ahead of the must-win or decisive second ODI against Team India at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, Wednesday.

IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory. (Image Credits: Cricket West Indies X)
IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory. (Image Credits: Cricket West Indies X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 21:35 IST

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies cricket team have suffered a body blow ahead of the must-win or decisive second ODI against Team India at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, Wednesday. All-rounder Justin Greaves will miss the second ODI, putting the hosts in a stronger position to seal the three-game ODI series.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Has Justin Greaves suffered an injury?

Greaves, the lanky all-rounder, opened the innings with John Campbell in the first ODI at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. However, he picked up an injury during his innings of 101 and did not take the field during India’s batting. As a result, the tourists were deprived of an extra bowling option as Team India comfortably chased down 296 to go 1-0 up in the three-game rubber. Sherfane Rutherford can replace Greaves in the middle-order but the Caribbeans need to find an opener who can have the same impact as Greaves in the second ODI.

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies face stiff task to stop Virat Kohli’s juggernaut

Meanwhile, a depleted West Indian side are faced with a stiffer task to stop Virat Kohli’s juggernaut in the second ODI. The former Indian captain started his series with an unbeaten 88-ball 139 as the Men in Blue chased down the target of 296 with eight wickets to spare and only in 41.4 overs. Notably, the right-hander has played three ODIs in Guwahati before and scored centuries in all of them. Hence, he looks destined to compile one more based on current form.

The visitors also face the prospect of Rohit Sharma returning to form, with the explosive opener’s cut short on 32 in the first ODI. Despite his wicket, centuries from Kohli and Shubman Gill were more than enough to take India to a commanding win in Thiruvananthapuram. West Indies, who last won an ODI series against India anywhere in the year 2007, last beat the Men in Blue in an ODI in India in 2019. They inevitably need a big effort to consign Team India to a loss and force a series-decider. The home side, on the other hand, will not take their foot off the pedal and go for the series win.

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IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory
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IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory

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IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory
IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory
IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory
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