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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins

IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins

IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to join India’s ODI squad within the next 24 hours as the team begins its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Shubman Gill-led India will face West Indies in a three-match series starting September 27, with the return of the two veteran batters adding major interest to the 50-over campaign.

IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli to Join Indian Team in Next 24 Hours as Men in Blue Prepare for 50-Over Action
IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli to Join Indian Team in Next 24 Hours as Men in Blue Prepare for 50-Over Action

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 13:32 IST

IND vs WI ODI Series: India are getting ready for their next ODI series as they take on the West Indies in a three-match home series. The team will look to make a strong start as they continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to join the Indian team in the next 24 hours ahead of the three-match series.

IND vs WI ODI Series Match Details

  • Series: India vs West Indies, Three-Match ODI Series
  • 1st ODI: September 27, 2026 – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • 2nd ODI: September 30, 2026 – New Delhi
  • 3rd ODI: October 3, 2026 – Chandigarh

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Join India Squad

The Indian team will begin assembling for the West Indies ODI series from Wednesday night, with all the players expected to join the side by Thursday. Rohit Sharma will join the squad on Thursday as he prepares to return to ODI cricket after a two-month break, while Virat Kohli will also return to the ODI setup for the three-match series.

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Rohit Sharma Set for ODI Return

Rohit Sharma was recently spotted batting in the nets as he stepped up preparations for his return to ODI cricket. The veteran opener’s ODI future was a major talking point during India’s series against England earlier this year, but he responded with a memorable 138 off 110 balls and became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s.

Virat Kohli Returns to ODI Setup

Virat Kohli will also make his return to the Indian ODI setup for the West Indies series. His presence alongside Rohit Sharma gives India two of their most experienced batters as the team continues its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Regular Players Unavailable Due to Asian Games

India will enter the series with several regular players unavailable because of their Asian Games commitments in Japan. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel are among the players currently away with the Asian Games squad. Their absence has created opportunities for other players in the ODI setup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Auqib Nabi Get Opportunity

The absence of several first-choice players has opened the door for names such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Auqib Nabi. The series will provide the two players with an opportunity to make an impact in the ODI setup as India continue to assess their options ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja Returns to ODI Setup

Ravindra Jadeja has also returned to the Indian ODI setup for the West Indies series. His experience will add balance to the squad as India look to assess different combinations during the three-match home assignment.

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IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins
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IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins

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IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins
IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins
IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins
IND vs WI ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Join India Team as 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Countdown Begins
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