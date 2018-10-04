Debutant Prithvi Shaw walked into record books on day 1 of the Rajkot Test as he became the 2nd youngest Indian batsman to score a century in Test cricket. When Shaw walked onto the pitch, he became the youngest specialist batsman to debut for India since Sachin Tendulkar in 1989 against Pakistan, and then he became the second youngest Test debut opener for India.

Debutant Prithvi Shaw walked into record books on day 1 of the Rajkot Test as he became the 2nd youngest Indian batsman to score a century in Test cricket. Shaw slammed his maiden ton in 99 balls, without showing any jittery nerves or pressure while he was batting in his 90s. And this is not the only milestone he achieved today against the West Indies.

When Shaw walked onto the pitch, he became the youngest specialist batsman to debut for India since Sachin Tendulkar in 1989 against Pakistan, and then he became the second youngest Test debut opener for India. When he slammed his maiden 50, he became the youngest to score a fifty on Test debut for India, and after his ton, he became the youngest to reach the milestone in debut off 99 balls with 14 boundaries to his name.

Shaw has put his name alongside the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly.

Apart from Azharuddin and Ganguly, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kirpal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanukant Singh, Gundappa Viswanath, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are the other cricketers who kicked off their career with a century in their debut Tests.

