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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on International Future, Reveals ODI World Cup 2027 Remains ‘Unfinished Business’

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on International Future, Reveals ODI World Cup 2027 Remains ‘Unfinished Business’

Rohit Sharma has set his sights on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, stating he still has unfinished business in ODI cricket. The former India captain will continue playing ODIs and begin preparations during the India vs West Indies ODI series ahead of the marquee tournament.

Rohit Sharma has set his sights on the ODI World Cup 2027. Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma has set his sights on the ODI World Cup 2027. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 15:15 IST

Rohit Sharma Future: Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma is excited for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and feels he still has unresolved business in ODI cricket. He insists that as long as he plays, there will always be something to aim for.

Speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Rohit reflected on his motivation to continue in the 50-over format after stepping away from Test and T20I cricket.

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Rohit Sharma Sets His Eyes on World Cup 2027

“The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you’re playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I’m looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me,” said Rohit, as per JioStar.

“When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way and that is the challenge,” he added.

ODI World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma’s Last Chance to Win CWC

Rohit, who has won the ICC T20I World Cup for India twice (2007 and 2024), has never been a part of ODI World Cup winning team. He missed out on lifting the trophy as captain in 2023, when India suffered a defeat against Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 2027 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 4 to November 21, will provide Rohit with another opportunity on the global stage.

The 39-year-old has now retired from Test and T20I cricket and continues to represent India in ODIs. He has scored 11,895 runs in 288 ODIs, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 93.

Rohit holds the record for the highest individual score in men’s ODI cricket, having made 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. He is also the only batter to have scored three double-centuries in the format.

India vs West Indies Followed by New Zealand ODI Series

India will begin their preparations for the 2027 World Cup with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on September 30, followed by the third match in New Chandigarh on October 3.

India are scheduled to play five ODIs in New Zealand and three against Sri Lanka later this year, followed by a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at the start of 2027.

IND vs WI: India Squad

India’s ODI squad for the West Indies: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Virat Kohli Declares He Wants To ‘Leave Everything Out There’ As Indian Batting Legend Confirms ODI World Cup 2027 Will Be His Last

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IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on International Future, Reveals ODI World Cup 2027 Remains ‘Unfinished Business’
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IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on International Future, Reveals ODI World Cup 2027 Remains ‘Unfinished Business’
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on International Future, Reveals ODI World Cup 2027 Remains ‘Unfinished Business’
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on International Future, Reveals ODI World Cup 2027 Remains ‘Unfinished Business’
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on International Future, Reveals ODI World Cup 2027 Remains ‘Unfinished Business’
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