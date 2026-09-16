IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

India vs West Indies: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its 15-man ODI squad for the tour against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mark their return to international cricket under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah, among other players, remained unavailable for selection due to clashes with the Asian Games 2026. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy who has been named in the Asian Games squad has also been added to the ODI squads.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Return to International Cricket







Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured for the Indian national cricket team on the tour of England. The senior duo have retired from T20Is and Test cricket and now only feature in One-Day cricket.

IND vs WI Squad: KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain

KL Rahul was named the vice-captain of the team with Shreyas Iyer being unavailable. The senior batter will don the wicketkeeping gloves, while Dhruv Jurel has been named as the backup keeper. There were speculations before the squad was announced that Rishabh Pant would be added to the squad.

Naman Dhir Receives Maiden Call-Up

Mumbai Indians star and Punjab cricketer, Naman Dhir, received a maiden call-up to the national team. The right-handed batter has been added to the squad as a replacement of Shreyas Iyer.

Meanwhile, Auqib Nabi Dar has also been added to the ODI squad. The right-arm pacer could feature in the playing XI with Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable. However, it is expected that Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack. Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar also features in the pace attack.

India ODI Squad vs West Indies

India national cricket team ODI squad vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

Also Read: India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue