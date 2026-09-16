LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

India ODI squad vs West Indies announced as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to international cricket under Shubman Gill’s captaincy. KL Rahul named vice-captain, while Naman Dhir earns a maiden call-up. Mohammed Siraj leads pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah unavailable.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 21:23 IST

India vs West Indies: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its 15-man ODI squad for the tour against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mark their return to international cricket under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah, among other players, remained unavailable for selection due to clashes with the Asian Games 2026. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy who has been named in the Asian Games squad has also been added to the ODI squads. 

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Return to International Cricket



Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured for the Indian national cricket team on the tour of England. The senior duo have retired from T20Is and Test cricket and now only feature in One-Day cricket. 

IND vs WI Squad: KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain

KL Rahul was named the vice-captain of the team with Shreyas Iyer being unavailable. The senior batter will don the wicketkeeping gloves, while Dhruv Jurel has been named as the backup keeper. There were speculations before the squad was announced that Rishabh Pant would be added to the squad.

Naman Dhir Receives Maiden Call-Up

Mumbai Indians star and Punjab cricketer, Naman Dhir, received a maiden call-up to the national team. The right-handed batter has been added to the squad as a replacement of Shreyas Iyer. 

Meanwhile, Auqib Nabi Dar has also been added to the ODI squad. The right-arm pacer could feature in the playing XI with Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable. However, it is expected that Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack. Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar also features in the pace attack. 

India ODI Squad vs West Indies

India national cricket team ODI squad vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

Also Read: India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups
Tags: ind vs wiIndia vs West Indiesrohit sharmashubman gillvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Racing Santander: Will Lamine Yamal Play in Tonight’s La Liga Clash? Check Latest Updates

Carabao Cup 2026-27: When Will The 4th Round Begin? Liverpool, Chelsea And Arsenal Potential Opponents Revealed | All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

CBFC Reconstituted With 18 Members; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan Among New Appointees

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Row: Who Is She And What Did Teju Say About The Leaked Clip?

Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

India’s New Business Transition Economy: What Happens After a Business Is Built?

GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

QUICK LINKS