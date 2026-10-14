IND vs WI: Shai Hope Lights Up Rajiv Gandhi Stadium As West Indies Skipper Becomes First T20I Captain To Muser Two Tons Against India

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: West Indies captain Shai Hope continued to put Team India’s bowlers under the sword as he extended his run-scoring spree in the fourth T20I on October 14, Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The right-handed batter smashed his second century of the series and became the first captain to score two T20I hundreds against India.

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: When did Shai Hope score his first hundred in the format?

The right-handed batter’s first T20I hundred came against Australia in July 2025 at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The Barbadian had hammered a 57-ball 102 that propelled the Caribbeans to 214/4 in their 20 overs. However, Tim David’s own 102 undid all the work and Australia chased down the target only in 16.1 overs. The right-hander also made an unbeaten 102 earlier in the series in Ranchi, stunning Team India by successfully chasing down 250 with more than an over to spare.

On Thursday, Hope brought his third ODI ton and second against the Men in Blue with back-to-back sixes in the last two ball of the innings bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy. In the process, he carried the Caribbeans to 247/5 in 20 overs. It is also the fourth century of the tour for the 32-year-old, having made two in the preceding ODI series.

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Can Shai Hope and co. defend 247?

With Team India already beginning their run-chase with reasonable promise, the tourists will be under pressure, especially given they must win in Hyderabad to keep the series alive. While there are runs on the board, the home side will be raring to replicate West Indies’ feat from Ranchi. They must also surpass their highest T20I run-chase as it currently stands 209, achieved thrice against New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies.

Only three T20Is have been played at the venue, with India winning all three. The most recent one took place in October 2024 and the Men in Blue had notably clobbered 297 in their 20 overs, headlined by Sanju Samson’s 47-ball 111 along with Abhishek Sharma’s 75 off only 35 deliveries. Team India then ended up beating Bangladesh by 133 runs.

The two sides had locked horns in the venue’s first T20I in 2019 and Virat Kohli produced a fiery knock of 94 off 50 deliveries to propel Team India to six-wicket win as they successfully chased down 209.