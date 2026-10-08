LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict

IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict

With less than 24 hours to go for the second T20I against the West Indies, former Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has opened up on whether or not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should replace Sanju Samson at the top for India.

IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 23:51 IST

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: With less than 24 hours to go for the second T20I against the West Indies, former Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has opened up on whether or not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should replace Sanju Samson at the top for India. The debate comes after Samson’s failure in the opening T20I against the West Indies and Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings. What does Pujara think?

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replace Sanju Samson at the top? Cheteshwar Puajra answers

Sooryavanshi, the left-handed batter has made eight international appearances after debuting earlier this year against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester but is yet to play a game in India. While Shreyas Iyer didn’t offer any explanation about why the teenage prodigy is out of the playing XI in the first T20I, the general thinking is that Team India don’t want to tinker with the combination of Abhishek Sharma and Samson at the top. While Sooryavanshi opened with Abhishek Sharma during the Asian Games and Samson batted at number three, the Men in Blue have returned to Samson and Abhishek as openers for home T20Is. The pair also joined forces in the preceding bilateral T20I series against Afghanistan as the reigning world champions swept them aside 3-0. But the Kerala-born cricketer managed only 11 runs in the first T20I against the West Indies and its his highest score in the last four innings.

You Might Be Interested In

However, Pujara, speaking to JioHotstar, threw weight behind Samson and stated:

“I hope that there is no pressure on him, because there shouldn’t be. He has won a World Cup for the Indian team and performed exceptionally well there. He’s a quality player. So there shouldn’t be any questions around him being part of the playing XI. Yes, you might have one or two bad games, and then if he has that, that’s the time when the team management has to step in, to give him the right message that, ‘You are an important part of this team and will be part of this playing XI, so just go out there, express yourself, play your natural game.'”

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: What is India’s T20I record in Ranchi

With Ranchi set to host the second T20I, the hosts have a strong record at the venue.

The only T20I out of four they have lost came against New Zealand in early 2023.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict
Tags: cheteshwar pujaraind vs wisanju samsonteam indiaVaibhav SooryavanshiWest Indies National Cricket Team

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: Why Was Bhuvneshwar Kumar Recalled To Indian Team? Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Underlines Massive Reason

India Suffer Comprehensive Defeat To Russia In Football Friendly In Kolkata

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Preview, Venue, Schedule, Squads And All You Need To Know As Australia Host Bangladesh For Landmark ODI Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener

IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled

He Collapsed After A Heart Attack On Chitpur Express, Then RPF Officer’s CPR Became His Lifeline At Katihar: What Happened Next?

Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?

Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?

IEM, UEM bring Global Research Exposure to Indian Students, Faculty at IEEE UEMCON 2026 in New York

Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue

Riyadh Airport Hit By Missile? Air India Express Cancels Flights Till October 10 After Houthi Strike Claim, Details Inside

Baazar Style Retail Limited Business Update – Q2 & H1 FY27

IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict
IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict
IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict
IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict
IND vs WI: Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson For 2nd T20I? India Legend Offers Verdict

QUICK LINKS