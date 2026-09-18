IND vs WI Squad: Mohammed Shami And Bhuvneshwar Kumar Snubbed | Are Veteran Pacers Out of India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Plans?

India vs West Indies: On Wednesday, India’s ODI and T20I squads for the home series against the West Indies have been named by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Veteran pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were not picked.

The West Indies, on one side, India will take on September 27 for a three-match ODI series in Thiruvananthapuram and October 5-17 for a five-match T20I series at Guwahati and New Chandigarh. Based on the Indian schedule, the ODIs against the Caribbean side will be played in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Guwahati in Assam, and New Chandigarh.

Mohammed Shami Misses Out on India ODI Squad vs West Indies

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

The most notable omission from the pace department is Shami, who has not played for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy. Despite continuing to feature in domestic cricket and the IPL, the 36-year-old has once again been overlooked.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Return Hopes Take Another Blow

It could be argued that Bhuvneshwar’s omission from the team is even more of a surprise as he performed very well in IPL 2026. This veteran fast man took 28 wickets in 16 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was one wicket away from being the Purple Cap winner.

It was his performances that led former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to publicly call for the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans, mostly considering that, in reality, the swing bowling ability of such a player could be very useful in South African conditions.

But Bhuvneshwar hasn’t played any international cricket after November 2022. His latest comment as a pacer indicated that he still felt he was a deserving candidate for playing for India again; because of this, his exclusion from the squad was very important.

Are Shami And Bhuvneshwar Out of BCCI’s 2027 World Cup Plans?

The latest selection does not by itself establish that either bowler has been ruled out of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The tournament is still several months away, and India have additional ODI assignments against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe during the home season before the World Cup.

However, their continued absence does provide an indication of the current direction of India’s ODI pace attack. The West Indies squad includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi, while Jasprit Bumrah remains part of India’s wider white-ball setup, though he is not in the West Indies ODI squad.

The selectors therefore appear to be giving opportunities to a combination of established and younger options while building towards the 2027 World Cup. That makes the upcoming ODI series an important opportunity for the current pace group to stake their claims.

For Shami and Bhuvneshwar, a future recall cannot be ruled out based solely on this selection. But with every ODI series now contributing to India’s preparations for the 2027 tournament, the window for a late comeback will naturally become narrower as the squad takes shape.

Also Read: South Africa vs Australia: After Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out of ODI Series; Proteas Name 20-Year-Old as Replacement