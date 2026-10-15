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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies

IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies

With Team India losing the fourth T20I to the West Indies after failing to chase 248 in Hyderabad, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has offered some advice.

IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar's Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies
IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar's Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 18:35 IST

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: With Team India losing the fourth T20I to the West Indies after failing to chase 248 in Hyderabad, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has offered some advice. Gavaskar revealed that the Men in Blue must change the way they chase totals and blamed batters for not capitalising on the rollicking start that Sanju Samson provided.

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He also highlighted the inexperience in the Indian bowling line-up, saying that they can only learn after being hit for boundaries. Indian bowling leaked runs like a faucet, with West Indies skipper Shai Hope getting his fourth century of the Indian tour and useful support from hard-hitting teammates Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford. While there was an air of optimism that India could chase down 248, especially after the Windies pulled off a 250-run chase in the second T20I, the Indian batting, except for Sanju Samson, played the catch-up game for the most part, with a 70-run partnership between Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy giving India hope after the collapse of their top order. With Keemo Paul taking a five-wicket haul, India was left 23 runs short.

Speaking on JioStar ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Sunil Gavaskar said, “The first thing this Indian side needs to improve is how they chase. On a pitch like this, with the dew coming in, you have to show the kind of dominance with the bat that a back-to-back T20 World Cup-winning team should, but that was missing completely in this game. Sanju gave India a great start, but the rest of the batters did not capitalise at all. Abhishek Sharma played a poor knock, which is not acceptable by his standards. Ishan Kishan fell right into Keemo Paul’s trap, and Shreyas Iyer has not got going since his hundred.”

“The batting unit needs to show more responsibility. Yes, I know the bowling has been poor, but these bowlers are not experienced. They are new to international cricket, and they will need to get hit for boundaries, otherwise, they will not learn. For India to win the decider, they should bat first, put up 240 to 250 and then keep West Indies to a low total. If the batters do not take responsibility, this Indian side will not succeed.”

Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, India has lost five of their eight matches while chasing a total, with two each coming against Ireland and England previously. With this win, the series is level 2-2, with an exciting decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set for October 17.

While Hope (102* off 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) registered his fourth century of the India tour, including his second in the T20I leg, Keemo (5/41) got crucial wickets right from the start. For WI, Shimron Hetmyer (33 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Sherfane Rutherford (49* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) also contributed important knocks with the bat, taking them to 247/3.

After a fifty from Sanju Samson (56 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes), India found themselves playing the catch-up game. A 70-run stand between Tilak Varma (43 off 25 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) gave India hope; India’s hopes were dimmed with their dismissals. Arshdeep Singh retired hurt in the middle of the final over after a hit on his arm, leaving India 25 runs short of the target.

(With inputs from ANI)

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IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies
Tags: ind vs wishreyas iyerSunil Gavaskarteam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies

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IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies

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IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies
IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies
IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies
IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies
IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies

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