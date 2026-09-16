IND vs WI: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Set to Return For Shubman Gill-Led Team India? Check Predicted ODI Squad

IND vs WI: Team India is going to start their home season in the coming years of 2026 with the playing of 3 ODI matches against the West Indies, beginning September 27. Since the series is being played just before the start of Indian preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, all the expectations will be about which team Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee pick.

The selection panelists will meet on Friday, September 16, in New Delhi, and the team playing ODI can be announced by them on the same day. There will not be the playing of several of the main players who are going to play the Asian Games so India has already a difficult task ahead of selecting a good-quality team because of other players’ injuries.

Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return For IND vs WI ODIs?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are thought to be integral parts of India’s ODI plans, which is understandable as they both will act as great mentors to the younger players of the team when the 2027 World Cup begins. Both of these senior batters rejoined the setup after spending some time away and have also featured in the squad for India’s upcoming tour to England for the series of ODI matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Return To ODI Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal would be another key player in the discussions that go into figuring out how the Indian team would be selected. It has been written that the left-handed opener might once again be part of the ODI squad to face the West Indies.

Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul In Wicketkeeping Race

KL Rahul tends to continue as India’s number one ODI wicketkeeper, though a return from Rishabh Pant to the team could raise one of the major selection issues. Pant hasn’t played an ODI match for India since the 2024 tournament, but it’s possible for another wicketkeeper to step in since Ishan Kishan was in the Asian Games team.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel And Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable

India must be ready for different situations, as there will be the unavailability of few regular stars. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan have been included in Team India’s preliminary Asian Games squad.

Team India’s Predicted ODI Squad vs West Indies

India National Cricket Team Predicted Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

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