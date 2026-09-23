IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Arrives in Thiruvananthapuram Ahead of 1st ODI; Former India Captain Stylish Look Grabs Eyeballs | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs WI: Team India batting star Virat Kohli was seen donning a stylish black outfit as he landed in Thiruvanthapuram on September 23, Wednesday ahead of the series-opener or the first ODI against the West Indies. With the match scheduled for Sunday, the former Indian captain made his way to the capital city of Kerala as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli on the cusp of a big milestone in Thiruvanthapuram

The 37-year-old is arguably the lynchpin of Team India’s batting in ODIs across conditions. Having made his ODI debut in 2008, the Delhi-born cricketer has established himself as amongst the greatest ODI batters of all time, hitting runs and hundreds for fun. With 54 hundreds in the 50-over international format, the veteran is already the leading century-maker. However, Kohli only needs 59 runs to cross the milestone of 15000 ODI and he has the potential to cross it in the first ODI itself.

🔴 VIRAT KOHLI ARRIVED IN TRIVANDRUM 🔥 – Team India had already arrived, but Virat Kohli arrived separately. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6tB4ponjvu — Sam (@cricsam02) September 23, 2026

The former Indian skipper also had an excellent outing the last time the Men in Blue played an ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, hitting 166* off 110 balls against Sri Lanka in 2023. The hosts went on to beat Sri Lanka by a record 317-run margin. His most recent ODI innings was against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London where he made 74 in a losing cause as the tourists went down by 27 runs in pursuit of 384. With another five ODIs scheduled in the subsequent tour of New Zealand, the prolific right-hander will have more opportunity to pile on the runs and keep himself in good stead for the 2027 World Cup.

IND vs WI: India and West Indies ODI Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

The Men in Blue will also play five T20Is against the West Indies after the three one-dayers.