IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Storms to No.2 in ICC ODI Rankings, Overtakes Daryl Mitchell And Closes Gap on Shubman Gill

IND vs WI: Team India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli is closing in on regaining the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings after his 55th hundred in the first of the three 50-overs international against the West Indies on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Having overtaken Daryl Mitchell, he is inches away from climbing to the summit.

IND vs WI: Who is above Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI batting rankings?

Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill remains the top-ranked ODI batter with 816 points under his belt, while Kohli has 796. Both Indian cricketers smashed centuries in the series-opener against the Caribbeans, scripting a comfortable eight-wicket victory for the Men in Blue as they chased down 296 only in 41.4 overs. For Kohli, it was the 55th ODI hundred, 86th overall and 10th against the West Indies in the format. In the process, he also became the fastest to achieve 15000 runs in ODIs, overtaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies face stiff task to stop Virat Kohli’s juggernaut in Guwahati

Meanwhile, a depleted West Indian side without key all-rounder Justin Greaves missing, are faced with a stiffer task to stop Virat Kohli’s juggernaut in the second ODI. The former Indian captain started his series with an unbeaten 88-ball 139 as the Men in Blue chased down the target of 296 with eight wickets to spare and only in 41.4 overs. Notably, the right-hander has played three ODIs in Guwahati before and scored centuries in all of them. Hence, he looks destined to compile one more based on current form.

The visitors also face the prospect of Rohit Sharma returning to form, with the explosive opener’s cut short on 32 in the first ODI. Despite his wicket, centuries from Kohli and Shubman Gill were more than enough to take India to a commanding win in Thiruvananthapuram. West Indies, who last won an ODI series against India anywhere in the year 2007, last beat the Men in Blue in an ODI in India in 2019. They inevitably need a big effort to consign Team India to a loss and force a series-decider. The home side, on the other hand, will not take their foot off the pedal and go for the series win.

The hosts once again won the toss and opted to field first, putting the opposition into bat.