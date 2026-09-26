IND vs WI, Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Trivandrum on Sunday? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of India vs West Indies

IND vs WI, Weather Update: India and West Indies are set to begin their three-match ODI series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Sep 27). With the series opener scheduled for 2:00 PM IST, weather conditions will be closely monitored by both teams and fans. The forecast points towards mostly clear conditions during the match, with only a minor chance of rain in the late morning before the skies are expected to settle. Here is a detailed weather update for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Weather Forecast

The weather in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to remain largely favourable for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI. A passing cloud cover and a small possibility of a morning shower could be seen before the toss, but the forecast indicates improving conditions through the afternoon and evening.

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Pre-Match Weather

Weather: Partly cloudy conditions are expected, with temperatures around 30°C–31°C.

Rain Risk: There is a low-to-moderate chance of a passing shower during the late morning, with precipitation probability around 18%–23%. The conditions are expected to improve thereafter.

1:30 PM: Toss Weather

Weather: Mostly sunny and clear conditions are forecast around the toss, with temperatures close to 31°C.

Impact: The weather is expected to remain stable as the afternoon begins, meaning the captains are unlikely to face an immediate threat of rain during the toss.

2:00 PM – 5:30 PM: First Innings Weather

Weather: Mostly sunny to clear skies are expected throughout the first innings. Temperatures should remain around 31°C before dropping towards 30°C later in the afternoon, while winds could increase slightly to around 9–10 km/h.

Impact: The forecast suggests favourable batting and playing conditions, with virtually no rain interruption expected during the main afternoon period. High humidity could, however, make conditions physically demanding for the players.

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Second Innings Weather

Weather: Clear skies are expected under lights, with temperatures cooling to around 28°C–29°C. The rain probability is forecast to fall to around 0%.

Impact: The evening is expected to provide comfortable conditions for both players and spectators. Dew could become a minor factor later in the second innings because of Thiruvananthapuram’s coastal climate.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026 Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

2:00 PM IST Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST

Will Rain Affect India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

Based on the provided forecast, rain is unlikely to cause a major disruption during the India vs West Indies 1st ODI. While there is a small chance of a passing shower in the late morning, conditions are expected to become mostly sunny and clear around the toss and remain favourable through the afternoon and evening.

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (Sep 27).

India ODI Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies ODI Squad

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.