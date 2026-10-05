IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover

IND vs WI, T20I series: Ahead of the first of the five T20Is against Team India on October 6, Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the West Indies have been dealt with yet another injury blow as in-form batter Amir Jangoo has been called up as a cover. Jangoo, who played a critical role in West Indies’ record run-chase, has been picked in the squad as an injury cover for Jewel Andrew. Earlier, Justin Greaves had sustained an injury in the first ODI itself en route to his innings of 101.

Jewel injured a finger while taking a catch to dismiss Naman Dhir at cover and was subsequently taken to hospital for scans. While the scans revealed no fracture, Andrew did not bat during West Indies’ successful chase. He continues to be monitored by the West Indies medical team and has not been ruled out of the T20I series. Jangoo enters the T20I setup on the back of strong recent form. Although he has played seven T20Is since making his international debut in December 2024, it was his impressive showing in the ODI series against India that drew significant attention.

He began the series with an unbeaten 58 in the opening ODI, followed it with 114 in the second match and scored 67 in the third, finishing with 239 runs. His aggregate put him third among the leading run-scorers across both teams, behind India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies skipper Shai Hope. His inclusion gives West Indies another wicketkeeping and batting option ahead of the five-match T20I series.



Jangoo has scored 163 runs in seven T20Is at a strike rate of 120.74. He will now aim to carry his ODI form into the shortest format when West Indies face India in the opening T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday. The 29-year-old’s numbers are equally subpar in T20s, striking at only 104.25 with five fifties alongside a best of 74*.

West Indies T20I Squad

Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

West Indies and India to square off in first T20I series since 2023

Meanwhile, the two sides will lock horns in a T20I series for the first time since 2023.

With Hardik Pandya at the helm that time, West Indies had won the five-game series 3-2. They hadn’t lost a series after that until a 2-0 defeat to Ireland earlier this year.

(With inputs from ANI)