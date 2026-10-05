LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover

Ahead of the first of the five T20Is against Team India on October 6, Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the West Indies have been dealt with yet another injury blow as in-form batter Amir Jangoo has been called up as a cover.

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 12:42 IST

IND vs WI, T20I series: Ahead of the first of the five T20Is against Team India on October 6, Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the West Indies have been dealt with yet another injury blow as in-form batter Amir Jangoo has been called up as a cover. Jangoo, who played a critical role in West Indies’ record run-chase, has been picked in the squad as an injury cover for Jewel Andrew. Earlier, Justin Greaves had sustained an injury in the first ODI itself en route to his innings of 101.

Jewel injured a finger while taking a catch to dismiss Naman Dhir at cover and was subsequently taken to hospital for scans. While the scans revealed no fracture, Andrew did not bat during West Indies’ successful chase. He continues to be monitored by the West Indies medical team and has not been ruled out of the T20I series. Jangoo enters the T20I setup on the back of strong recent form. Although he has played seven T20Is since making his international debut in December 2024, it was his impressive showing in the ODI series against India that drew significant attention.

You Might Be Interested In

He began the series with an unbeaten 58 in the opening ODI, followed it with 114 in the second match and scored 67 in the third, finishing with 239 runs. His aggregate put him third among the leading run-scorers across both teams, behind India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies skipper Shai Hope. His inclusion gives West Indies another wicketkeeping and batting option ahead of the five-match T20I series.

Jangoo has scored 163 runs in seven T20Is at a strike rate of 120.74. He will now aim to carry his ODI form into the shortest format when West Indies face India in the opening T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday. The 29-year-old’s numbers are equally subpar in T20s, striking at only 104.25 with five fifties alongside a best of 74*.

West Indies T20I Squad

Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

West Indies and India to square off in first T20I series since 2023

Meanwhile, the two sides will lock horns in a T20I series for the first time since 2023.

With Hardik Pandya at the helm that time, West Indies had won the five-game series 3-2. They hadn’t lost a series after that until a 2-0 defeat to Ireland earlier this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover
Tags: Amir Jangooind vs witeam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

WATCH VIDEO: “You Have To Wait” — Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Patient For His Chance

IND-A vs AUS-A: Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces Hardik Pandya In India A One-Day Squad To Face Australia A

In Pics: Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin, Here’s All You Need to Know Date, Time And More

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 India Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana Among 7 IPL Stars

LATEST NEWS

Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 India Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana Among 7 IPL Stars

IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continue To Open? Arshdeep Singh And Kuldeep Yadav To Return — Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I

Pakistan’s Balochistan Sees 308 Percent Surge in Enforced Disappearances Since 2020: Report

Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’

India ODI Team: Dinesh Karthik Says ‘No Point’ in Bringing Mohammed Shami Back Despite Bowling Crisis

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover
IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover
IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover
IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover
IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer More Injury Woes As Amir Jangoo Added To T20I Squad As Cover

QUICK LINKS