LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

West Indies seamer Jayden Seales dismissed two big Indian batters in the third and final ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3, Saturday. With Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck, it stunned the New Chandigarh crowd, given the rich vein of form the Indian legend he is in currently.

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 14:41 IST

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: West Indies seamer Jayden Seales dismissed two big Indian batters in the third and final ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3, Saturday. With Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck, it stunned the New Chandigarh crowd, given the rich vein of form the Indian legend he is in currently. Hence, it’s worth looking at when was Kohli last dismissed for a first-ball duck.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: When was Virat Kohli last dismissed for a first-ball duck in 50-overs international cricket?

A master of the ODI format, the Delhi-born cricketer is arguably among the greatest 50-overs batters of all time. Hence, it’s a rare occurrence for the former Indian skipper to perish for a golden duck. The last time Kohli departed for a first-ball duck in ODI cricket was against the same opposition as Kieron Pollard dismissed him in 2019 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales got the better of Indian skipper Shubman Gill as the right-hander edged one to his West Indian counterpart Shai Hope behind the stumps. The very next delivery saw the right-arm speedster generate some inward movement as the ball breached Kohli’s defences, flattening the middle stump.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill opts to bat first as Team India look for a 3-0 series sweep

While the Men in Blue batted second after winning the toss in the previous two ODIs, Gill, who won the toss for again, opted to bat first this time around. The hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after claiming convincing victories in the first two games. The first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram saw Team India chase down 296 only in 41.4 overs as Gill (110) and Kohli (139*) struck centuries.

The sub-continent nation delivered an even better batting performance in the second ODI in Guwahati, hunting down 406 with eight wickets to spare. With Hope, John Campbell and Amir Jangoo hitting centuries, the West Indies made 405. But the home side responded with a whirlwind opening stand of 255 between Gill and Rohit Sharma. Gill finished unbeaten at 223* as India needed only 43.3 overs to chase down the total.



You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend
Tags: ind vs wiJayden Sealesteam indiavirat kohli’West Indies National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names

WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Monstrous Six Travels To Parking Lot As Mumbai Indians Star Blasts Quick-Fire Half-Century vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Blistering 21-Ball Fifty Powers India Past 200 vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’

‘Stealing Turns Deadly’: Two Youths Electrocuted To Death While Trying To Steal Wires, Bodies Burnt To Coal; Cutter Found Near Bodies

Breast Cancer Symptoms: 7 Warning You Should Never Ignore, From Lump Or Pain To Skin Changes And Nipple Discharge

Tired Of Dating Apps, This US Woman Created A ‘Husband Application’ And Got 241 Responses | Watch Viral Video

Caught On Cam: Noida Man Jumps From 43rd Floor Of Supernova, Body Splits Into Two Upon Impact; What Happened Before The Fall?

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab

Muslim Girl Mehtab Adopts Hindu Name ‘Mamata’ and Marries Jagesh for Love, Family Opposes- How Did Their Love Story Begin? Watch Video

Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH

How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend
IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend
IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend
IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend
IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

QUICK LINKS