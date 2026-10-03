IND vs WI: When Did Virat Kohli Last Fall For Golden Duck In ODIs? Jayden Seales Stuns New Chandigarh Crowd After Dismissing India Legend

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: West Indies seamer Jayden Seales dismissed two big Indian batters in the third and final ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3, Saturday. With Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck, it stunned the New Chandigarh crowd, given the rich vein of form the Indian legend he is in currently. Hence, it’s worth looking at when was Kohli last dismissed for a first-ball duck.

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: When was Virat Kohli last dismissed for a first-ball duck in 50-overs international cricket?

A master of the ODI format, the Delhi-born cricketer is arguably among the greatest 50-overs batters of all time. Hence, it’s a rare occurrence for the former Indian skipper to perish for a golden duck. The last time Kohli departed for a first-ball duck in ODI cricket was against the same opposition as Kieron Pollard dismissed him in 2019 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales got the better of Indian skipper Shubman Gill as the right-hander edged one to his West Indian counterpart Shai Hope behind the stumps. The very next delivery saw the right-arm speedster generate some inward movement as the ball breached Kohli’s defences, flattening the middle stump.

Virat Kohli 0(1) ball by ball highlights pic.twitter.com/kfp9prvnSu — Nilesh 🥀 (@WhyNiluYaar) October 3, 2026

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill opts to bat first as Team India look for a 3-0 series sweep

While the Men in Blue batted second after winning the toss in the previous two ODIs, Gill, who won the toss for again, opted to bat first this time around. The hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after claiming convincing victories in the first two games. The first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram saw Team India chase down 296 only in 41.4 overs as Gill (110) and Kohli (139*) struck centuries.

The sub-continent nation delivered an even better batting performance in the second ODI in Guwahati, hunting down 406 with eight wickets to spare. With Hope, John Campbell and Amir Jangoo hitting centuries, the West Indies made 405. But the home side responded with a whirlwind opening stand of 255 between Gill and Rohit Sharma. Gill finished unbeaten at 223* as India needed only 43.3 overs to chase down the total.





