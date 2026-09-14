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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India’s Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed

IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India’s Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed

With Team India beginning an extremely busy home season with the three-game T20I leg against Afghanistan, the action will continue nine days after the series against Afghanistan comes to a close.

IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India's Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India's Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:40 IST

With Team India beginning an extremely busy home season with the three-game T20I leg against Afghanistan, the action will continue nine days after the series against Afghanistan comes to a close. The West Indies are all set to tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is as the fans eagerly await the squads for the same. When will the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) make the announcement? Here’s all you need to know.

India vs West Indies: When will the BCCI announce squads for the home series?

According to an update by the PTI journalist, the BCCI are likely to unveil the squads to face the Caribbeans on September 16, Wednesday. Due to the Asian Games 2026 in Japan clashing with the 50-over series, the selectors have some headaches. The first of the three ODIs against the West Indies will take place on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, while India, who have received direct entry to the quarter-final of Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, will play on September 28. Due to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer set to be in Japan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are among the players in focus and could be recalled to the ODI side. As far as the pace-bowling unit go, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav could join forces.

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Ravindra Jadeja could make a short-term comeback to the ODI setup, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav also among the contenders to be included in the 50-overs squad as part of the pace-bowling unit.

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli heavily in focus

Despite the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan, Indian fans will flock into the venues, majorly due to the comebacks of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Given the veteran duo have retired from Tests and T20Is, they are only playing 50-over cricket, seemingly with the intent of representing India in the 2027 World Cup.

The two former Indian captains will play their first game for India since the England tour and hope to score heavily in familiar conditions at home. Kohli, notably, remains only 59 runs away from breaching the 15000-run mark in One-day international cricket.

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IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India’s Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed
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IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India’s Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed
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