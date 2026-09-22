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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say

IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say

With fans eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to action, they will be chuffed to hear the latest development on the same, if reports are to be believed.

IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India? Latest Update Ahead of West Indies ODIs. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India? Latest Update Ahead of West Indies ODIs. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 11:40 IST

IND vs WI: With fans eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to action, they will be chuffed to hear the latest development on the same, if reports are to be believed. With the white-ball series against the West Indies beginning with the ODI leg, fans will be even more thrilled, given they will get to see the veteran pair in action sooner.

IND vs WI: What is the latest update on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

According to the latest update, Rohit and Kohli will land in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala on September 23, Wednesday ahead of the first of the two ODIs on September 27, Sunday. The prolific batting duo retired from T20Is and Tests together and remain available only in ODIs in the international format. Due to their penchant of scoring heavily and quickly along with breaking records for fun, fans are extremely eager to see them in action.

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Rohit and Kohli were last in action in July during the third ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. With the Men in Blue chasing a steep total of 384 in the series-decider, Rohit struck a quick-fire 138, with reports of retirement swirling ahead of the game due to low scores in the first two games. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, made 74 but the visitors lost the high-scoring contest by 27 runs and eventually the series despite winning the first game. With India set to play ODIs against the West Indies and later Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at home, fans have plenty of reasons to get excited.

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli on the cusp of big milestone

Meanwhile, Kohli remains on the cusp of a big milestone ahead of the opening ODI, with only 59 runs adrift of 15000 ODI runs, becoming only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar.

The former Indian skipper also had an excellent outing the last time the Men in Blue played an ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, hitting 166* off 110 balls against Sri Lanka in 2023. The hosts went on to beat Sri Lanka by a record 317-run margin.

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IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say
Tags: ind vs wirohit sharmateam indiavirat kohli’West Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say

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IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say

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IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say
IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say
IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say
IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say
IND vs WI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join The Indian Team? Here’s What Reports Say

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