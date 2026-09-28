IND vs WI: Which Phone Does Indian Cricketing Legend Virat Kohli Use? Check Its Price, Features And Specifications

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Even as Virat Kohli mesmerised fans with his classy and authoritative hundred to help Team India chase a total of 296 against the West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday comfortably. However, another aspect captured the attention of one and all following the match. With the 37-year-old legend spotted using his mobile to seemingly communicate with his family after the match, fans have been curious about which phone he uses. Find out more in this article.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Which phone does Virat Kohli uses?

With pictures and videos of the right-handed batter speaking on the phone spreading fast on social media, fans quickly started the guessing game about the mobile that Kohli uses. According to social media users or netizens, who zoomed in Kohli was seen with the Apple’s ultra-slim and premium iPhone Air. It has emerged that the company’s thinnest and lightest premium smartphone produced by the tech giant. The slimness of the phone makes it easier for the cricketers to carry.

Virat Kohli talking to his wife Anushka Sharma on phone call.🤍 pic.twitter.com/c8IY70LQNu — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 ¹⁸ ♕ (@KINGOFCRICKEET) September 27, 2026







The premium smartphone produced by Apple possesses a solid combination of modern features and tremendous power. The 6.5-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision enables smooth scrolling. Additionally, it gives peak brightness of 3,000 nits, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It also facilitates excellent photography with a 48-megapixel Single Fusion primary camera.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli hits 86th international hundred as Team India seal comfortable victory

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain got to his 86th international hundred and 55th ODI ton with a ton off only 74 deliveries, dominating the West Indies thourougly despite chasing a formidable 297 for victory. Kohli, who arrived at the crease after Rohit departed for 32, shared a stand of 125 with skipper Shubman Gill, who clattered his 10th ODI century. However, Kohli stayed until the end and finished off the match. He stayed not out at 139 off only 89 deliveries as the home side needed only 41.4 overs to chase down the target.

Earlier in the day, Gill had won the toss and sent the West into bat. They were driven by Justin Greveavs’ maiden ton, while John Campell and Amir Jangoo. While the West Indies looked set for a higher total at the halfway mark, Kuldeep Yadav’s four wickets derailed them.