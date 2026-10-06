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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies

IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies

Team India's 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his chance to play his first international match at home as he has been overlooked for the series-opener against the West Indies at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow on October 6, Tuesday.

IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today's 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India's Playing XI. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today's 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India's Playing XI. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 18:48 IST

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Team India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his chance to play his first international match at home as he has been overlooked for the series-opener against the West Indies at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow on October 6, Tuesday. The left-handed batter has made eight international appearances after debuting earlier this year against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester but is yet to play a game in India.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing in the series-opener against the West Indies in Lucknow?

While Shreyas Iyer didn’t offer any explanation about why the teenage prodigy is out of the playing XI, the general thinking is that Team India don’t want to tinker with the combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the top. While Sooryavanshi opened with Abhishek Sharma during the Asian Games and Samson batted at number three, the Men in Blue have returned to Samson and Abhishek as openers for home T20Is. The pair also joined forces in the preceding bilateral T20I series against Afghanistan as the reigning world champions swept them aside 3-0. The notable thing about India’s playing XI is the debut of Naman Dhir, who made his first international appearance in the preceding ODI leg against the Caribbeans. The other players benched are Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

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West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: What is West Indies’ T20I record in Lucknow?

While the Ekana Stadium has hosted only six T20Is thus far, the West Indies have been involved in four of them, including the first one that was played on November 6, 2018. However, the Caribbeans have won only won one of them, with two defeats coming to Afghanistan and one against India.

The preceding three-game ODI series between the two sides was a high-scoring one, headlined by Team India chasing down 406 successfully inside 45 overs at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to seal the series. They had hunted down 296 in the series-opener at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram with as much ease. Nevertheless, the West Indies hit back in the third and final match, gunning down 352 to secure a consolation win. The most recent T20I between India and West Indies came at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026.

The match saw the home side win by five wickets, gunning down 196 as Sanju Samson starred with an unbeaten 97.

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IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies
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IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies

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IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies
IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies
IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies
IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies
IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies

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