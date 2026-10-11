IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 3rd T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: With the exhilarating five-match series now levelled 1-1 after the first two T20Is, Team India and West Indies will now head to Indore for the third game on October 11, Sunday. But what is the weather update for Indore on Sunday? Will it rain? Find out the full weather report here.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Indore ahead of the decisive match between Team India and the West Indies?

With the match beginning at 7:00 PM IST Local time, the weather is set to be clear, with zero chances of precipitation. Hence, fans can expect a full 40 overs of play.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: What is Team India’s T20I record in Indore?

The most recent T20I played at the Holkar stadium came on January 14, 2024 as India hosted Afghanistan. The venue has hosted only four T20Is, with the Men in Blue losing only one of them. The defeat came to South Africa in October 2022 as Rilee Rossouw’s 48-ball 100 propelled the Proteas to 227 and the home side lost by 49 runs.

The Men in Blue were stunned in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Powered by Sanju Samson’s 41-ball 82 along with strong finishing touches from Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer, the home side amassed 249. While the West Indies were 5/2 and 58/3 at one stage, captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford launched a counterattack sharing a breezy 120-run stand to put the West Indies in pole position. Hope finished the match off with a six and getting to his ton only in 45 balls, while Romario Shepherd also struck an unbeaten 34 off 13 deliveries to hunt down the target only in 18.5 overs. It proved to be West Indies’ highest run-chase in the format and the second-highest overall.

As it stands, fans can expect another high-scoring encounter in Indore on Sunday where bowling first is likely to be the decision by the captain winning the toss. Despite the defeat, the Men in Blue are likely to stay unchanged for the third T20I but will need more bite from their bowlers and even half catching chances to go their way.