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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

Team India will aim to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead when they face the West Indies in the decisive 4th T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 14, Wednesday.

IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 12:30 IST

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Team India will aim to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead when they face the West Indies in the decisive 4th T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 14, Wednesday. However, the weather in Hyderabad will be reasonably under spotlight ahead of the contest. Will rain play spoilsport in Hyderabad? Find out the complete weather report here.

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Hyderabad ahead of the decisive game between India and the West Indies?

With the match set to begin at 7:00 PM Local time, the weather in Hyderabad, according to Accuweather, will remain mainly clear. While there is one per cent chance of precipitation and 10% cloud cover, fans can expect full 40 uninterrupted overs of play on Wednesday.

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IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: What is Team India’s record in Hyderabad?

Only three T20Is have been played at the venue, with India winning all three. The most recent one took place in October 2024 and the Men in Blue had notably clobbered 297 in their 20 overs, headlined by Sanju Samson’s 47-ball 111 along with Abhishek Sharma’s 75 off only 35 deliveries. Team India then ended up beating Bangladesh by 133 runs.

The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, had conjured a 14-run win in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore despite not putting up a perfect batting performance. With dew not being a factor, the Indian bowlers were able to deliver the goods. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show with a 30-ball 68, while Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a tidy haul of 4-0-44-3.

However, the hosts will be wary of a comeback from the Caribbeans, especially given what the tourists produced in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. With a daunting 250 set for them to win, the West Indies hunted the target down with more than an over to spare. Shai Hope, who played a false shot in the third T20I, clobbered a 45-ball ton in Ranchi to help the West Indies ram down a target. The visitors will be eyeing a similar comeback in Hyderabad to take the series to the decider.

Given Hyderabad’s history, fan can expect another high-scoring contest on Wednesday. The same venue had notably seen the SunRisers Hyderabad hunt down 246 against the Punjab Kings without breaking a sweat.

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IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates
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IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates
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IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates
IND vs WI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 4th T20I Between India And West Indies? Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates
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