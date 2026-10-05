IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continue To Open? Arshdeep Singh And Kuldeep Yadav To Return — Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: After a run-fest of an ODI series, Team India and West Indies will turn their attention to the five-game T20I leg, beginning on October 6, Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Given how batting-friendly the wickets have been in the 50-over games along with dew making life for bowlers even , fans can expect high-scoring games in the T20I leg too. But what is Team India’s XI for the series-opener is likely to be?

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to continue to open? Kuldeep Yadav to return?

The Asian Games 2026 had seen the Men in Blue break up their T20 World Cup-winning opening partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Instead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings with Abhishek and delivered some quick cameos. While the reigning world champions didn’t give an opportunity to the 15-year-old in the preceding T20I series against Afghanistan, with Abhishek and Samson continuing to perform well. There’s a considerable chance the home side will stick to Abhishek and Samson at least for the first three matches.

Arshdeep Singh surprisingly didn’t get a chance in the Asian Games but is likely to slot straight back into the XI. Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t played a T20I since India faced Pakistan in the group stage of T20 World Cup 2026 but could get a chance on the back of performing well in the 50-overs leg. He is likely to be one of the spinners along with Axar Patel. While both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube are likely to play, India will be tempted to unleash Mayank Yadav’s raw pace as the second frontline paceman along with Arshdeep.

India’s predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

West Indies and India to square off against one another in first T20I series since 2023

Meanwhile, the two sides will lock horns in a T20I series for the first time since 2023.

With Hardik Pandya at the helm that time, West Indies had won the five-game series 3-2. They hadn’t lost a series after that until a 2-0 defeat to Ireland earlier this year. The Men in Blue should be confident, given they haven’t lost a T20I series at home since the start of 2019 when Australia inflicted a defeat. Since then, India have won two T20 World Cups, including one at home, becoming the first side to do so.