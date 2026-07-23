IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Secures 1st Win As Captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Mayank Yadav Power India To 7-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Team India returned to winning ways after losing six out of their last seven T20Is, with Shreyas Iyer finally getting the monkey off his back in the first of the three-game series against Zimbabwe on July 23, Thursday at the Harare Sports Club. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Mayank Yadav were the star performers for the Men in Blue as they showcased their mettle on the return to the side, giving Team India a 1-0 lead ahead of the second T20I.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Team India keep Zimbabwe on a leash

With the toss falling in favour of Iyer, winning his eighth in as many T20Is as captain, the right-handed batter sent Zimbabwe into bat. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza had said at the toss that he was okay to bat first and expects the bounce on the pitch to doesn’t last for a lot of overs.

However, the Men in Blue hardly let the hosts off the leash, including striking in the first ball of the innings as Mayank Yadav, playing his first international game in nearly two years, sent Brian Bennett packing for a duck. Only Ryan Burl (26), Wessly Madhevere (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) got to double figures but the home side hardly got any sustained momentum going. Mayank and Prince Yadav were the pick of the Indian bowlers with two wickets each, giving away less than 20 runs apiece. Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi snared one each to keep the hosts to 125/7 in 20 overs.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Zimbabwe dazed

While Abhishek Sharma, another explosive opener, struggled at the other end, Sooryavanshi was making merry. The teenage prodigy had reached 21 off only 9 balls when Abhishek walked off for 1 after facing seven deliveries. He played some eye-catching shots against Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani en route to a record-breaking 18-ball fifty. Nevertheless, Ngarava had the last laugh as Sooryavanshi holed out to third man but not before putting the Men in Blue in a comfortable position.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer played some outstanding shots too before the former was undone by an extra bounce from Muzarabani to depart for 35. But Iyer stayed till the end, unbeaten on 28 to shepherd the tourists to victory.

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