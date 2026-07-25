IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh? Who Will Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s Predicted Playing XI

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: India broke their winless streak, having lost six of their last T20Is, and won their first game under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. It was certainly a welcome win for the team that had received a lot of flak for not winning a single game against Ireland and England. With a revamped squad and the lead in the series, Iyer and co would be tempted to make some changes in their playing XI. Abhishek Sharma had a rare slow failure at the top of the order, which saw him score only a single run off eight balls, and he could find himself on the bench for the upcoming game.

Will Abhishek Sharma be dropped for India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I?

Given that the Indian T20I team won their first game after seven winless games against Ireland and England, there is a point to be made if the Shreyas Iyer-led team needs to make any changes. However, the tour to Zimbabwe is being looked at as an opportunity to give younger players some chances in the playing XI. This could see Abhishek Sharma being dropped from the playing XI.

Will Prabhsimran Singh play in India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I?

Prabhsimran Singh could be looked at as a possible option to replace Sharma at the top of the order. What makes the Punjab Kings opening batter a strong commodity is that he is another wicketkeeping option but also a right-handed batter.

Notably, the Indian batting order that took the field in Harare on Thursday featured six left-handed batters in the top seven, with only captain Shreyas Iyer being the lone right-handed batter. Including Prabhsimran at the top of the order could bring some versatility to the order.

Abhishek Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh: Who Will Partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the Top of the Order?

With the management expected to take a call on Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, it will be crucial to see who partners with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Given that Sooryavanshi will be playing only his fifth international game, it could be beneficial to have a consistent opening partner giving Abhishek the nod to retain his spot.

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: India’s predicted playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma / Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Also Read: What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s New Role? Team India Coach Reveals Long-Term All-Rounder Plan Ahead Zimbabwe 2nd T20I