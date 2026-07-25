IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Win in Harare

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Team India will look to maintain the same intensity in the second T20I as they did in the series-opener against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. With the second T20I set to get underway on July 25, Saturday and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi firmly in focus after his heroics in the first game, fans will be eager to see the 15-year-old replicate the fireworks. How can fans watch Sooryavanshi and Team India in action live on Saturday?

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: How can fans watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India in action?

Fans in India can watch the clash on TV on Unite8 Sports, while the live streaming shall be available on FanCode. Sooryavanshi had returned to the playing XI after being dropped from the India’s fifth T20I against England in Southampton following three consecutive failures, registering scores of 14, 15 and 13 since debuting in international cricket. While Zimbabwe remains a relatively smaller opposition than England, the teenage prodigy handled some of their crafty bowlers excellently. Sooryavanshi played some eye-catching shots against the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, racing to an 18-ball half-century, making him the youngest player to score a fifty in international cricket. While the 15-year-old perished and could not finish the game, he laid the foundation in pursuit of 126 as India eventually sealed victory with more than five overs to spare.

Fans would wish for the teenage batting sensation to replicate the pyrotechnics in the second game too.

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Will Team India make any changes to the XI?

With the playing XI against Zimbabwe in the first game producing excellent results, the tourists are likely to stick with the same combination. Any changes or experiment with the XI might take place only if the Men in Blue seal the series on Saturday.

India’s predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

As for Zimbabwe, they will look to bat a more bravely, contrast to their timid batting approach that took the scoreboard nowhere, especially in the middle overs. Hence, the top-order must step up.

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