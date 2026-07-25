IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma Star as India Seal Series With Dominant 90-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I T20I: Shreyas Iyer has secured his first series win as captain as Team India romped to a 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I on July 25, Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, thereby taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. After Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma’s explosive half-centuries powered the Men in Blue to a strong total of 219 in their stipulated 20 overs, Abhishek Sharma worked his magic with part-time spin, claiming three wickets to skittle the hosts for 129.

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe start run-chase aggressively but India put brakes

India has won the series 2-0, after registering a 0-2 whitewash loss to Ireland and a 0-4 series loss to England during their UK tour. But with this win, Iyer finally has a series win to his name. Being put to bat first, blazing knocks from Ishan Kishan (81 in 44) and Tilak Varma (60* in 29) took India to 219/5. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma (3/17), Yash Thakur (2/30) and Prince Yadav (2/10) struck frequently, wiping Zimbabwe clean for 129 runs in 17.5 overs.

In the run-chase, Brian Bennett started off aggressively against the pace duo of Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav. In the fourth over, Yash got his first-ever international wicket, removing the hard-hitting opener for a 19-ball 32, with three fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe was 34/1 in 3.5 overs. Following that, Zimbabwe’s innings started to fall apart, with Prince Yadav getting Ben Curran (1) in the fifth over and Dion Myers was removed by Ravi Bishnoi for 12 in nine balls. Zimbabwe was 49/3 in six overs.

Prince also got the prized wicket of Sikandar Raza for a duck, reducing Zimbabwe to 49/4 in 6.2 overs. However, the pacer felt something was wrong with his hamstring and left the field, with Shivam Dube completing the over and conceding two fours from Ryan Burl. In the ninth over, Dube struck, removing Wesley Madhvere for just two. Zimbabwe was five down for 65 runs.

At the end of 10 overs, Zimbabwe was 69/5, with Tadiwanashe Marumani (3*) and Burl (17*) unbeaten.

Burl was removed for a 18-ball 20 by Tilak Varma in the 12th over, courtesy a fine diving catch from Rinku Singh. Zimbabwe was 82/6 in 11.2 overs. Brad Evans and Tadiwanashe Marumani took Zimbabwe past the 100-run mark in the 14th over, with Brad unleashing some big hits. However, Abhishek Sharma’s part-time spin pushed back Zimbabwe again by removing Brad (19) and Newman Nyamhuri (3). Zimbabwe was 119/8 in 15.2 overs. Yash got his second wicket, making a mess of Marumani’s stumps for 19-ball 24, with a four and a six. Zimbabwe was 121/9 in 16.1 overs.

Abhishek ended the innings with the wicket of Richard Ngarava, removing him for just one. Zimbabwe was all out for 129 runs in 17.5 overs. Abhishek (3/17), Yash (2/30) and Prince (2/10) were among the best bowlers for India. Earlier, India posted a formidable 219/5 after being asked to bat first, with Ishan Kishan smashing a blistering 81 and Tilak Varma remaining unbeaten on 60 to power the visitors to a commanding total.

India crossed the 200-run mark in the 19th over after Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh combined to collect 14 runs. Brad Evans then dismissed Rinku for 12 in the final over, with India finishing their innings at 219/5. Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 off 29 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes. For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Brian Bennett picked up one wicket each.

(With inputs from ANI)