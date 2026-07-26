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Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare

Team India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action for one last time in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe as the final match gets underway on July 26, Sunday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 13:19 IST

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Team India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action for one last time in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe as the final match gets underway on July 26, Sunday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. With the Men in Blue having an unassailable 2-0 lead with convincing wins in both games, Sooryavanshi is expected to be even more ruthless to ensure a 3-0 result for the tourists.

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: How can fans watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India in action?

Fans in India can watch the clash on TV on Unite8 Sports, while the live streaming shall be available on FanCode.

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IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in the first two games?

The 15-year-old has been outstanding in the first two games. Despite a run-chase of 126 looming on a tricky surface, the southpaw came out swinging, thereby racing to a 18-ball half-century by slamming some eye-catching shots against Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani. In the process, he became the youngest player to notch a fifty in international cricket. The second match saw him take Ngarava to the cleaners in the first over itself but his stay wasn’t long, carting 20 off 9 deliveries.

But the youngster will remain uninhibited, regardless of the numbers and look to take on the Zimbabwean bowlers. The Men in Blue had been struggling for momentum throughout their UK tour, including losing a series to Ireland before facing a strong England outfit. With momentum firmly on their side now, Shreyas Iyer and co. will want to keep their foot on the pedal.

After two single-figure scores, there is slight pressure on Abhishek Sharma, who will need to put up a compelling performance in the dead-rubber fixture. The only change fans can expect from Team India is benching Prince Yadav, who walked off the pitch midway through his second over due to a hamstring injury. With no gap between the second and third T20Is, it is highly unlikely that the 24-year-old will have recovered.

 

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Final Live Streaming – When And Where to Watch in India?

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IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare
Tags: IND vs ZIMteam indiaVaibhav SooryavanshiZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare
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