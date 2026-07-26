LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 81 against Zimbabwe to become only the second player in men's T20I history to score fifties in each of his first two innings.

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat. Photo BCCI X
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat. Photo BCCI X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 18:53 IST

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his dream start to international cricket by scripting history in the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The 15-year-old smashed a brilliant 81 off 49 balls to become only the second cricketer in the history of men’s T20Is to score half-centuries in each of his first two international innings.

After announcing himself on the world stage with a whirlwind 50 on debut in the opening T20I, Sooryavanshi backed it up with another commanding knock, this time converting his start into a career-best 81. His innings, which featured eight boundaries and four sixes, powered India to 192/5 in their 20 overs after captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first.

You Might Be Interested In

With the knock, Sooryavanshi joined an exclusive club occupied by only one other player in men’s T20I history. South Africa’s Richard Levi had previously achieved the feat by scoring an unbeaten 117 on debut against New Zealand in 2012 before following it up with 51 in his second T20I innings.

Sooryavanshi has now matched that remarkable milestone, becoming the first Indian to score fifties in each of his first two T20I innings and only the second player overall to do so.

The youngster looked in complete control from the outset despite India losing an early wicket. Displaying a blend of fearless strokeplay and mature shot selection, the left-hander reached his half-century in just 31 deliveries before accelerating further during the middle overs.

He appeared well on course for a memorable maiden international century before falling for 81 in the 15th over. Attempting to clear the long-off boundary against Wessly Madhevere, Sooryavanshi mistimed his shot and was comfortably caught by Brad Evans.

Nevertheless, the innings once again underlined why he is regarded as one of India’s brightest young batting prospects. Having already become the youngest player to score a T20I fifty on debut earlier in the series, he has now added another unique record to his rapidly growing list of achievements.

India built around Sooryavanshi’s fluent knock to post a competitive total of 192/5, setting Zimbabwe a challenging target in the series finale.

The back-to-back fifties have further strengthened Sooryavanshi’s credentials as a long-term prospect for India in the shortest format. More importantly, by matching Richard Levi’s rare feat, the teenager has already carved out a special place in T20I history just two innings into his international career, highlighting both his immense talent and his remarkable composure on the biggest stage.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat
Tags: IND vs ZIM 3rd T20IIndia vs ZimbabweVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi 81Vaibhav Sooryavanshi record

RELATED News

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel

GAG vs DAS, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Brad Evans, Misses Maiden T20I Hundred in IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Brad Evans, Misses Maiden T20I Hundred in IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO

Stock Market Prediction for July 27: Will Nifty and Sensex Rebound on Monday? Key Levels to Watch

Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

QUICK LINKS