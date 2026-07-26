IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his dream start to international cricket by scripting history in the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The 15-year-old smashed a brilliant 81 off 49 balls to become only the second cricketer in the history of men’s T20Is to score half-centuries in each of his first two international innings.

After announcing himself on the world stage with a whirlwind 50 on debut in the opening T20I, Sooryavanshi backed it up with another commanding knock, this time converting his start into a career-best 81. His innings, which featured eight boundaries and four sixes, powered India to 192/5 in their 20 overs after captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first.

With the knock, Sooryavanshi joined an exclusive club occupied by only one other player in men’s T20I history. South Africa’s Richard Levi had previously achieved the feat by scoring an unbeaten 117 on debut against New Zealand in 2012 before following it up with 51 in his second T20I innings.

Sooryavanshi has now matched that remarkable milestone, becoming the first Indian to score fifties in each of his first two T20I innings and only the second player overall to do so.

The youngster looked in complete control from the outset despite India losing an early wicket. Displaying a blend of fearless strokeplay and mature shot selection, the left-hander reached his half-century in just 31 deliveries before accelerating further during the middle overs.

He appeared well on course for a memorable maiden international century before falling for 81 in the 15th over. Attempting to clear the long-off boundary against Wessly Madhevere, Sooryavanshi mistimed his shot and was comfortably caught by Brad Evans.

Nevertheless, the innings once again underlined why he is regarded as one of India’s brightest young batting prospects. Having already become the youngest player to score a T20I fifty on debut earlier in the series, he has now added another unique record to his rapidly growing list of achievements.

India built around Sooryavanshi’s fluent knock to post a competitive total of 192/5, setting Zimbabwe a challenging target in the series finale.

The back-to-back fifties have further strengthened Sooryavanshi’s credentials as a long-term prospect for India in the shortest format. More importantly, by matching Richard Levi’s rare feat, the teenager has already carved out a special place in T20I history just two innings into his international career, highlighting both his immense talent and his remarkable composure on the biggest stage.